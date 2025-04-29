Trump admin warns illegal immigrants: You can't hide, we're looking for you

The Trump administration on Monday issued a warning to undocumented immigrants in the United States, with White House border adviser Tom Homan telling them they "cannot hide" and urging them to leave the country voluntarily.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on April 28, 2025, Homan said: “If you're an illegal alien in the United States, this message is for you: You cannot hide from ICE. We're actively looking for you.”

The announcement marks the administration’s latest attempt to push self-deportation among migrants living illegally in the US. Homan advised individuals to “get your affairs in order” and work either with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or through the CBP One Home app to arrange voluntary departure.

New enforcement measures announced

Homan said that starting immediately, undocumented immigrants would be required to register with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and carry proof of registration.

Failure to comply would be treated as a criminal offence. Those who have received final orders of removal but remain in the US could face aggressive prosecution and daily fines of up to $998.

“Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime,” Homan said. “And so every sick person we take off the streets, especially child rapists, makes this country much safer. Every illegal alien we arrest, public safety threat, one at a time makes this country safer.”

He said there are currently around 1.4 million undocumented immigrants who have been ordered to leave the country but have stayed on.

Drop in illegal border crossings

The appearance coincided with the Trump administration's 100th day in office. Homan pointed to what he called a sharp drop in illegal border crossings, saying they had fallen to their lowest level in decades since Trump assumed office on January 20, 2025.

According to Homan, the administration has deported 139,000 migrants so far, counting removals by ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and the Coast Guard.

However, according to NBC News, the monthly deportation numbers under Trump have lagged behind those recorded under the Biden administration. Homan said this was due to differences in counting methods, claiming that Biden’s numbers included border removals while Trump’s figures primarily reflected ICE arrests and removals.

Executive orders expected

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would soon sign two executive orders on immigration.

One will target sanctuary cities by ordering the attorney general and the secretary of Homeland Security to publish a list of local jurisdictions that obstruct federal immigration enforcement. The other will relate to boosting law enforcement powers.

The administration has faced hurdles in ramping up deportations, including limited funding from Congress and backlogs in immigration courts.

Who can be arrested by ICE

ICE is authorised to arrest the following individuals:

< Those in the US without legal status

< Those with a criminal record or pending charges

< Those with a final order of removal

< Those deemed threats to public safety or national security

ICE can also arrest lawful permanent residents and refugees if they have committed certain crimes.

What to do if stopped by ICE

Abhisha Parikh, a US-based immigration lawyer, shared advice on social media for individuals approached by ICE:

< Stay calm and do not run

< Ask if you are free to leave; if yes, walk away calmly

< Ask to see the agent's badge

< You have the right to remain silent

< Do not physically resist or reach for belongings without permission

< Refuse searches of your car, home, phone or person unless ICE has a judicial warrant

< You do not have to disclose your immigration status

< US citizens are not required to carry proof of citizenship

< If you do not have immigration documents, you can refuse to answer and request a lawyer

< ICE cannot detain you based on race or ethnicity

< Make a plan with family members and memorise important phone numbers

< Do not sign any documents without legal advice

If arrested:

Request a lawyer

Remain silent

Say nothing else