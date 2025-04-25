133 students, mostly Indians, get US visas, SEVIS restored: Impact decoded

This week brought a big win—and a sense of relief—for over 130 international students, including several Indians, whose legal status in the United States had been left in limbo.

A US federal judge in Georgia has issued Temporary Restraining Orders (TROs) directing the reinstatement of SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) records for 133 foreign students who filed lawsuits alleging wrongful terminations of their student status. The students had lost their F-1 and M-1 visa status after the US Department of State (DOS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revoked their visas and closed their SEVIS records citing law enforcement interactions, many involving no criminal charges or convictions.

Sudden visa cancellations leave students in fear

The cancellations sparked panic among students who were unaware they were under scrutiny. Anjan Roy, a graduate student in computer science from Bangladesh, was studying with friends at Missouri State University when he received the email that changed everything.

“I was in literal shock, like, what the hell is this?” said Roy, describing the moment he found out his student visa had been revoked.

More than a thousand international students have been affected in recent weeks, with their studies and immigration status thrown into uncertainty.

Business Standard spoke to immigration experts to understand the implications of this court order and what it means for students going forward.

What does this mean for the affected students?

Mamta Shekhawat, founder of study abroad platform Gradding.com, said the court order gives students a chance to resume their education.

“This victory served as a relief to the students who were struggling due to Trump’s strict policies for SEVPs,” said Shekhawat. “The students can now continue their studies in the US without the disruption and uncertainty of cancellation. Their visa status is rejuvenated, and they can attend classes and gain degrees from their institutes.”

She added that with the immediate threat of deportation removed, students can focus again on their academics.

Why were SEVIS records terminated?

According to Sheela Murthy, president and CEO of the Murthy Law Firm, the US government’s actions lacked proper review.

“Based on our understanding, the Department of Homeland Security took a shortcut of targeting anyone who had any type of incident or had their fingerprints taken or attended a court hearing,” said Murthy. “They may have used AI to send out blanket visa revocations and SEVIS terminations without confirming if they were throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

She said most students impacted had no criminal record or had already had cases dismissed. “The revocations and terminations in those cases would be clearly incorrect and violate due process under US law,” she said.

Murthy noted this wave of cancellations is unprecedented. “Prior to the current administration, we have never seen cases where the federal government simply terminated a person’s status or revoked the visa, for apparently no reason.”

She added, “We understand there are approximately 5,000 such F-1 visa revocations and SEVIS terminations that have occurred, possibly more.”

What could have happened if the records had not been restored?

Shekhawat warned of the legal and professional setbacks that could have followed.

“There would have been severe consequences. Deportation is the most predictable. The students could have faced legal proceedings and lost the chance to complete their education in the US,” she said. “That would mean an incomplete degree and serious difficulty in finding jobs, plus long-term visa challenges in over 100 countries.”

Murthy said the impact could also be financial. “Families could have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars and years of investment in a US education, all because of an error by the government,” she said.

What now for these students?

While the TRO has provided temporary reinstatement, legal experts say the matter is far from over.

“The reinstatements may not be a permanent fix at this time,” said Anna Stepanova, assistant managing attorney at Murthy Law Firm. “It’s a direct response to federal judges’ TROs, which are still temporary until a final order is issued. Without that, students may also be blocked from changing status or applying for a green card in future.”

Murthy added, “The hope is that with the reinstatement, students will be able to continue their education, obtain F-1 OPT, and possibly pursue the STEM OPT later.”

Shekhawat urged students to focus on their courses and check for any unresolved issues in their SEVIS profiles. “They should also regularly consult their Designated School Officials (DSOs) and follow the right procedures for changes like course drops or transfers.”

What should current and future students keep in mind?

“Students going to the US must understand SEVIS rules clearly and stick with them,” said Shekhawat. “Full-time enrolment is essential. Any change must go through the proper channels. Always stay in touch with your DSO and inform them of updates such as address or enrolment changes.”

Murthy said there are broader concerns beyond SEVIS.

“We are also hearing of many people being sent back by CBP at airports due to misunderstandings about how H-1B employees are paid,” she said. “CBP officers are reportedly issuing five-year removal orders and cancelling visas, citing alleged bonus-related issues.”

She added, “A statement often made by CBP in such interviews is that there is a different political climate with greater scrutiny. This is troubling in a democracy where no person should be deprived of liberty or property without due process. Even US citizens are now unsure whether they are safe in this environment.”