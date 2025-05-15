UAE blue visa: Applications open for new 10-year residency permit

The United Arab Emirates has officially opened applications for its newly launched ‘blue visa’, a multiple-entry permit that allows eligible individuals to stay in the country for up to six months initially, with a pathway to 10-year residency.

The visa is available to people who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of environmental protection, sustainability, and clean or renewable energy, according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Who can apply

The visa is open to a wide group of professionals and experts. Applicants may include:

Scientists and researchers with global recognition in sustainability

Investors and entrepreneurs in environmental sectors

Employees of government or private organisations working in climate-related areas

Applications are open to people both inside and outside the UAE.

“The service is completed within one working day once all documents are verified,” said ICP in a public notice, adding that the online application takes around seven minutes to complete.

The UAE had first announced the blue visa in 2024. It was formally introduced this year as part of the country’s broader push towards environmental goals. The Emirates also marked 2024 as its second consecutive Year of Sustainability.

How to apply from within or outside the UAE

Applicants can access the ICP smart services platform or mobile application to begin the process. The six-month visa can be applied for from inside the country or from abroad, including countries like India.

To apply, individuals will need:

A passport valid for at least six months

A recent colour photograph

Documents proving achievements or work in the listed fields

Email address for communication

Payment of applicable fees

Once the application is submitted, a confirmation email will be sent.

The blue visa builds on the concept of the UAE’s existing golden visa, which offers long-term residency to skilled professionals, investors and exceptional talents in other sectors. Like the golden visa, the blue visa comes with an initial six-month entry permit, which can be extended once, before switching to the full 10-year residency if approved.