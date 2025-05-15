Home / Immigration / UAE blue visa: Applications open for new 10-year residency permit

UAE blue visa: Applications open for new 10-year residency permit

UAE Blue visa is available to people who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of environmental protection, sustainability, and clean or renewable energy

Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United Arab Emirates has officially opened applications for its newly launched ‘blue visa’, a multiple-entry permit that allows eligible individuals to stay in the country for up to six months initially, with a pathway to 10-year residency.
 
The visa is available to people who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of environmental protection, sustainability, and clean or renewable energy, according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).
 
Who can apply
 
The visa is open to a wide group of professionals and experts. Applicants may include:
 
Scientists and researchers with global recognition in sustainability
Investors and entrepreneurs in environmental sectors

Also Read

Buy a yacht and get a 10-year golden visa for tax-friendly Dubai, Abu Dhabi

UAE expands visa-on-arrival for Indians, includes visas from 6 more nations

UAE Blue Visa: This 10-year residency visa is for eco-conscious individuals

UAE launches Golden Visa for content writers, podcasters, video producers

Victory Electric Vehicles IPO opens on May 20: Here's all you need to know

Employees of government or private organisations working in climate-related areas
 
Applications are open to people both inside and outside the UAE.
 
“The service is completed within one working day once all documents are verified,” said ICP in a public notice, adding that the online application takes around seven minutes to complete.
 
The UAE had first announced the blue visa in 2024. It was formally introduced this year as part of the country’s broader push towards environmental goals. The Emirates also marked 2024 as its second consecutive Year of Sustainability.
 
How to apply from within or outside the UAE
 
Applicants can access the ICP smart services platform or mobile application to begin the process. The six-month visa can be applied for from inside the country or from abroad, including countries like India.
 
To apply, individuals will need:
 
A passport valid for at least six months
A recent colour photograph
Documents proving achievements or work in the listed fields
Email address for communication
Payment of applicable fees
 
Once the application is submitted, a confirmation email will be sent.
 
The blue visa builds on the concept of the UAE’s existing golden visa, which offers long-term residency to skilled professionals, investors and exceptional talents in other sectors. Like the golden visa, the blue visa comes with an initial six-month entry permit, which can be extended once, before switching to the full 10-year residency if approved.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indians drop Turkey, Azerbaijan plans: Travel cancellations up 250%

UK's new visa rules to hit Indian students, workers hardest if implemented

Indian defence personnel can now book visas for free on Atlys for life

US Visa Bulletin June 2025: Delays persist for Indian green card seekers

UAE Golden Visa: Nurses, teachers in Dubai to get 10-year residency

Topics :UAE visaBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: May 15 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story