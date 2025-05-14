Indian defence personnel can now book visas for free on Atlys for life

Serving members of the Indian armed forces will no longer have to pay visa processing charges on visa processing platform Atlys, which has announced a lifetime waiver of its service fee for defence personnel.

Starting May 14, 2025, serving members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and paramilitary forces can access visa bookings for free through Atlys.

“A small gesture, for a service we can never repay. For every soldier who's stood post at 2AM, missed festivals or skipped goodbyes – it's the least we could do,” said Mohak Nahta, CEO of Atlys, in a LinkedIn post. Note that this offer extends only to the personnel and not to their family members like spouse, children or parents.

How to apply

The service is available permanently and applies to all visa categories booked via Atlys. To activate the benefit:

Upload your official defence ID

Upload your passport number

Share your contact details

Once verified within 24 to 48 hours, the user's email ID is tagged in the system and they are charged ₹0 for all visa bookings through the platform.

Other travel benefits for Indian defence personnel

Apart from the Atlys waiver, serving and retired defence personnel receive various travel concessions across railways, airlines and road transport. These benefits extend to immediate family members in many cases.

Rail travel benefits

< Free railway passes are offered for up to four trips a year between the place of posting and home for serving personnel

< Spouses and children of serving members can get reduced fares based on travel class and distance

< Retired personnel and their families receive 50% off on First and Second Class Sleeper fares, and 75% off on Ordinary Class tickets

< War widows are given a 75% concession in Second and Sleeper classes

< Gallantry award recipients and their widows are eligible for free travel in First and Second AC, along with one companion

Air travel concessions

< Air India offers up to 50% off base fares on domestic flights for serving and retired personnel, including family members and war widows

< This discount applies to personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and paramilitary forces

< Under Operation Sindoor, Air India is also offering full refunds and flexible rescheduling to defence personnel affected by recent airspace disruptions

Road transport concessions

< Several state transport corporations offer free or discounted bus travel to defence personnel and their families

< The level of concession varies by state, typically ranging from 25% to 50%