UAE Golden Visa: Nurses, teachers in Dubai to get 10-year residency

UAE announced a 10-year Golden Visa for nurses who have worked with Dubai Health for more than 15 years

Dubai, UAE
Holders of the Golden Visa can live, work, and invest in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor, and may also sponsor their family members. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Good news for Indian nurses who wish to settle abroad. On May 12, in connection with International Nurses Day, the United Arab Emirates announced a 10-year Golden Visa for nurses who have worked with Dubai Health for more than 15 years.
 
The move follows directives from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Minister of Defence.
 
“Nursing staff are at the forefront of the healthcare system and serve as essential partners in realising the vision of a healthier society and improved quality of life,” he said in an official statement.
 
Sheikh Hamdan also praised nurses for their daily dedication to patient care, adding that Dubai recognises excellence and honours those who serve with commitment.
 
This new visa route opens another option for nurses at a time when countries such as the United Kingdom are tightening recruitment pathways for care and healthcare workers.
 
UAE expands long-term residency programme

With this announcement, the UAE has expanded its Golden Visa programme, first launched in 2019 to offer 10-year residency to select foreign nationals. The visa provides a path to long-term stability for professionals who contribute to the country’s growth.
 
The initiative is open to many, including new entrants like:
 
< Qualified professionals in healthcare and education
< Investors, entrepreneurs, and scientists
< Skilled workers in key sectors such as technology, the creative industries, and gaming
 
Holders of the Golden Visa can live, work, and invest in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor, and may also sponsor their family members.
 
Teachers and educators also included
 
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced a 10-year Golden Visa for private education professionals in Dubai. The visa is open to teachers at early childhood centres, schools, and universities who have demonstrated academic excellence and raised education standards. Family sponsorship is permitted under this category.
 
Ras Al Khaimah has also introduced a similar visa for teachers, principals, and senior private school staff, supported by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge.
 
New creative and digital categories
 
Creative professionals, including digital content creators, filmmakers, and social media influencers, can apply for long-term residency under the UAE’s creative track. The category was launched during the 1 Billion Followers Summit in January and is overseen by Creators HQ. Applicants do not need a local sponsor and can apply online.
 
Gaming and e-sports professionals eligible
 
Dubai has introduced a Golden Visa for professionals in gaming and e-sports as part of the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 (DPG33). Applicants must be at least 25 years old and must receive accreditation from Dubai Culture.
 
Abu Dhabi also offers a similar visa through the Department of Culture and Tourism’s gaming initiative.
 
Long-term visas for yacht owners
 
Abu Dhabi has rolled out a special category under the Abu Dhabi Golden Quay initiative, offering long-term visas to luxury yacht owners. To be eligible, applicants must own a private yacht at least 40 metres in length. The category is also open to executives and stakeholders in yacht-related businesses, including manufacturers, insurers, and agents. Family sponsorship is included.
First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

