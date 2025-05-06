UAE cuts paperwork, speeds up degree nods for international students

Less paperwork, faster processing and a lower rejection rate. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has simplified the process of recognising foreign degrees, offering a smoother path for international students and graduates.

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has introduced a new law cutting the number of documents required from 14 to just four — a 70% reduction. The move forms part of the UAE’s wider Zero Government Bureaucracy programme to simplify public services, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“The reduction in documentation is a 70% decrease compared to the previous system and has already shown promising results following its successful pilot launch,” said Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector at MoHESR, speaking to Gulf News.

Pilot project shows early success

Testing of the updated system revealed a sharp improvement. The number of recognised qualifications nearly doubled, jumping from 5,780 to 12,180. Meanwhile, the rejection rate for applications dropped from 8.3% to 3.5%.

The updated system will integrate with local scholarship providers and will apply across all academic fields and institutions.

“This system streamlines the recognition process, helping students and graduates move towards employment or postgraduate studies more easily. It supports our commitment to creating a seamless and proactive educational experience,” said Alsaadi.

Expansion of digital services

The Ministry is also expanding its digital services to cover the entire student journey — from admission through graduation and into the workforce. Officials said the changes will help the UAE bring its educational processes closer to global practices, improving access and reducing waiting times.

Students and graduates have been invited to visit the MoHESR website for full instructions on using the revised recognition service.

Zero Government Bureaucracy programme targets

The Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, launched to improve government efficiency, focuses on three main goals, according to UAE:

Eliminating 2,000 unnecessary government measures

Reducing procedure timeframes by at least 50%

Removing all duplicate and redundant requirements

Second phase of certificate recognition system

Last year, the Ministry of Education (MoE) rolled out the second phase of its "University Certificates Recognition" system. It brought additional changes to simplify procedures for graduates of foreign universities:

< An 85% reduction in the number of documents needed

< A 50% cut in transaction execution time

< Halving of the steps required for certificate recognition

The Ministry encouraged students to use the new online system to complete their applications more quickly.

Fields with relaxed recognition rules

Recognition requirements have been relaxed for specific specialisations, including:

Architecture and built environment

Computer science and information systems

Data sciences

Natural sciences

Education and training

Law and legal studies

Dr Hassan AlSayegh, Advisor to the Minister of Education, said user feedback and ongoing monitoring led to the decision to ease the rules for top-ranked universities.

“This approach encourages students to pursue high-quality education and supports better educational outcomes overall,” said AlSayegh.

Impact for Indian students and graduates

The changes are particularly relevant for Indians, who make up the largest expatriate group in the UAE.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, as of 2025, approximately four million Indians live in the UAE. In terms of annual migration, over 130,000 Indians move there for work opportunities every year.

For Indian students and professionals, the new system offers several advantages:

Faster degree recognition: Those graduating from universities in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada or Europe will find the process much quicker.

Fewer documents required: The reduction to just four documents will ease the burden on applicants.

Lower risk of rejection: The fall in rejection rates means a better chance for Indian qualifications to be accepted without hurdles.

Support for popular fields: Many Indians work in fields such as IT, law, education and architecture — all of which now have relaxed rules.

Advantage for graduates from top institutions: Those from prestigious Indian or international universities will benefit from the focus on quality.