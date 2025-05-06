US visa waiver program: Why Indian passport holders are excluded

The United States recently updated the list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa for stays of up to 90 days under its Visa Waiver Program (VWP), but India has once again been left out.

According to the US Department of State, citizens from 41 countries are currently eligible to travel to the United States without applying for a traditional visa for business or tourism purposes. In return, those countries must allow US citizens to enter their territories without a visa for a similar period.

Indian citizens remain ineligible for the scheme. Even if an Indian holds permanent residency in a VWP country, such as the United Kingdom or Australia, they are still required to obtain a B-1 or B-2 visa to travel to the United States. However, Indians who have renounced their citizenship and now hold a passport from one of the exempt countries will be eligible to travel under the programme.

Varun Singh, Managing Director of XIPHIAS Immigration, said, “The dream of entering the US with fewer visa hassles continues to elude Indian passport holders – even those who are long-term residents of countries under the Visa Waiver Program. Contrary to popular belief, merely holding permanent residency in the UK, Canada, or any other VWP-participating country does not make an Indian citizen eligible for the waiver.”

He explained, “The US Visa Waiver Program is nationality-specific, not residency-based. That means only citizens of the 41 VWP-designated countries — like Japan, Germany, or the UK — can skip the traditional B-1 or B-2 visa process. An Indian national, even with permanent residency in London or Sydney, must still go through the full US visa process.”

Singh also observed a growing trend among Indians seeking alternative citizenships for greater global mobility. “We’re seeing a growing trend where Indian tech professionals or HNIs are exploring second citizenship or long-term residency in Caribbean or European nations — not just for mobility across the EU, but also to access programs like the VWP indirectly. It’s immigration strategy 2.0, where mobility planning is tied to geopolitical access, not just job markets,” he said.

However, he added a note of caution. “Citizenship-by-investment or naturalisation purely for visa benefits comes with legal, tax, and ethical implications. While the US has no plans to include India in the VWP anytime soon, the focus should be on visa reform advocacy and bilateral dialogue — not workaround hacks that could backfire.”

Indian passport ranking remains low

The limited access for Indian travellers is mirrored by the country's consistently low passport ranking.

According to the Nomad Capitalist Passport Index 2025, published in April 2025, India dropped to the 148th position out of 199 countries, falling from the 147th position recorded last year. The index, compiled by the tax and immigration consultancy firm Nomad Capitalist, scores and ranks passports based on five parameters: visa-free travel (50%), taxation (20%), global perception (10%), dual citizenship (10%), and personal freedom (10%).

India shares the 148th spot with the East African nation of Comoros, with a total score of 47.5. In 2024, it shared the 147th position with Mozambique.

Earlier this year, India also slipped from 80th to 85th place on the Henley Passport Index, a separate ranking based on International Air Transport Association data.

Rohit Bhardwaj, Country Head – India at Henley & Partners, told Business Standard, “A passport's strength significantly impacts visa processing and the overall traveller experience. Stronger passports generally mean easier access to more countries, reducing visa application hassles and potentially leading to smoother travel experiences.”

He added, “A strong passport is measured by the number of visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations it allows holders to visit. While global mobility can be influenced by various factors, the strength of one's passport is a primary determinant.”

Bhardwaj also said, “The primary factors determining the type of documentation requirements are the nature of the visa — for example, tourist, business, or family — and the applicant's nationality and circumstances.”

Which countries qualify for visa-free travel?

Citizens of the following countries can visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa: United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

Romania was added on January 9, 2025, but its designation was rescinded on May 2, 2025, before it could be implemented. Argentina and Uruguay previously participated but were later removed from the programme.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the United Kingdom’s eligibility under the VWP applies only to British citizens with the unrestricted right of permanent abode in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man. It does not include British overseas citizens, British dependent territories citizens, or citizens of Commonwealth countries.