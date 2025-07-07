UAE launches nomination-based Golden Visa for Indians at Rs 23 lakh

Good news! Indians can now apply for the United Arab Emirates' Golden Visa through a new nomination-based route, without investing crores in property or business. The new model, introduced on a pilot basis, allows eligible applicants to secure a lifelong visa by paying AED 100,000 (approximately ₹23.3 lakh), subject to a detailed background check, news agency PTI reported.

Shift from investment to nomination

Until now, one of the most common ways for Indians to get the UAE’s Golden Visa, especially in Dubai, was by investing at least AED 2 million (₹4.66 crore) in property. Some also qualified by making large business investments in the country.

What is UAE's Golden Visa? Launched in 2019, the Golden Visa programme originally catered to high-net-worth individuals. In 2022, the property threshold for a 10-year visa was reduced to AED 2 million, widening its reach. Now, under the “nomination-based visa policy”, applicants no longer need to make these high-value investments. Instead, they can be nominated based on their background, professional track record, and potential contribution to UAE’s economy or society. Who can apply under the new model The UAE government expanded the Golden Visa categories in May to include: • Investors and entrepreneurs • Top-performing students

• Scientists, executives and school teachers • University faculty, nurses with 15+ years of experience • YouTubers, podcasters, digital creators • Accredited e-sports professionals above the age of 25 • Luxury yacht owners and maritime executives Applicants under the new nomination model are screened not just for criminal and financial records, but also their overall presence and influence—including on social media. “This is a golden opportunity for Indians to get the UAE's Golden Visa,” Rayad Kamal Ayub, managing director of Rayad Group, which is facilitating the pilot phase in India, told news agency PTI. How the nomination process works

The background check evaluates whether an applicant can contribute to UAE’s market—whether through culture, finance, trade, science, startups or professional services. “Whenever an applicant applies for this Golden Visa, we will first check their background, which will include anti-money laundering and criminal record checks, as well as their social media,” said Rayad Kamal. After this, the application to the government, which will make the final decision on the nomination-based Golden Visa. India and Bangladesh are the first countries selected for the pilot, with China and other CEPA countries expected to follow. Rayad Group has partnered with VFS Global’s Education, Trade & Migration (ETM) Services to offer the programme across India.

Where to apply Applications can be submitted through: • One Vasco visa concierge service centres in India and Bangladesh • Registered Rayad Group offices • Their online portal • A dedicated call centre Pre-approval can be obtained from India without visiting the UAE. After approval, visa holders can move to the UAE with family members and domestic staff. “You can also keep servants and drivers based on this visa. You can do any business or professional work here,” Rayad Kamal told PTI. “The property-based Golden Visa ends in case of property sale or division, but the nomination-based visa will remain forever.”

India–UAE partnership strengthens This Golden Visa model is part of a broader agreement between the UAE and its CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) partner countries. India was the first country to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE, which came into force in May 2022. On June 1, VFS Global announced its collaboration with Rayad Group to offer immigration advisory services in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. The companies also plan to set up a new Centre of Excellence that will use generative AI and legal expertise to help Indians stay compliant with immigration rules.