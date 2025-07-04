Visa checks may tighten for Harvard's foreign students, warns university

Harvard University has begun welcoming international students back to campus after securing a temporary legal win against a Trump-era directive banning their enrolment. But the return is far from carefree.

University officials and immigration support staff have advised students to stay alert, particularly when it comes to their online activity. In a private call held on Thursday, representatives from Harvard’s international office and its law school’s immigration support group offered detailed guidance to foreign students, Bloomberg reported.

‘Think before you post’: Warnings to incoming students

Students were told that their visa applications and entry at US airports could be scrutinised more closely than before. According to participants on the call, who declined to be named, the university cautioned that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers can inspect electronic devices and reject entry based on social media content.

“Pro-Palestinian content, antisemitic language, or posts critical of the US could be treated as warning signs,” one student said, citing concerns shared during the discussion. Officials reportedly told students that wiping their devices clean before arrival might also raise red flags. It remains unclear whether human officers or artificial intelligence systems are carrying out these screenings. Prior interactions with law enforcement—even for minor offences—were also flagged as potential risks. Airport checks and detention case add to tension The advisory comes against the backdrop of an incident involving Kseniia Petrova, a Russian-born researcher at Harvard. Petrova was detained at Logan Airport in February after arriving from France and accused of trying to smuggle frog embryos. She spent four months in custody before being granted bail in June, only to be indicted on additional charges weeks later.

Trump’s political battle with Harvard The latest developments come amid an ongoing standoff between the White House and Harvard. The university has been a central target of President Trump’s push to reshape higher education policy in the US. His administration has cancelled over $2.6 billion in research grants to the university and is challenging its tax-exempt status. While the dispute originally focused on allegations of antisemitism, it has since widened to include complaints of political bias and criticism of Harvard’s diversity-focused hiring and admissions processes. US lifts visa block for Harvard students In June, the US State Department directed its consular posts worldwide to resume issuing student and exchange visitor visas for Harvard. The move followed a federal court ruling in Boston that temporarily blocked President Trump’s ban on international enrolments at the university.

The decision was particularly important for Indian students, among the largest groups at Harvard and across American universities. Indian advisers urge caution and preparation Mamta Shekhawat, founder of education platform Gradding.com, told Business Standard that the court ruling brought much-needed clarity. “This is a moment of great relief for the student community,” said Shekhawat. “Especially for Indian students, they now have access to global opportunities again, which was taken away from them by the US government.” According to US government data, over 330,000 Indian students were enrolled in American institutions last year, making India the top source of international students.