UK, Germany, Australia, US: Costs, top colleges & tips for Indian students

Thousands of Indian students are still waiting for US visa interview slots, with many hoping to secure appointments just days before their courses are due to begin. The rush has caused anxiety among those looking to join US universities this autumn.

But experts say those who haven’t secured their visas yet still have plenty of opportunities to study abroad, including in traditional destinations like the UK, Germany or Australia.

How students are weighing their choices

“With growing awareness and accessibility of information, students have now unlocked a variety of interdisciplinary options globally,” said Prof M A Venkataramanan, pro-vice chancellor at FLAME University.

He said Germany remains popular for its research-led master's programmes and STEM courses, but language remains a major challenge. “Australia, meanwhile, gives students industry connections and post-study work rights, particularly in the fields of business, engineering, and life sciences. However, high tuition and recent visa tightening have caused concern, particularly for self-funded students,” he said. Turning to the UK, he noted that while it offers a two-year post-study work visa and is known for academic prestige, there are some trade-offs. “Rising living expenses, shorter programme durations, and recent debates on international student intakes have injected a layer of uncertainty.”

Commenting on the US, he said, “Ivy League schools have been known for their research opportunities, entrepreneurship ecosystems, and career services. However, currently, due to visa policy complications, high costs, and competitive admissions, foreign students are reluctant to go to the US.” Top-ranked universities in each country According to Gradding.com, some of the most sought-after institutions in the four countries include: Australia University of Melbourne University of Sydney University of Queensland UNSW Sydney Australian National University Germany Technical University of Munich Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München Heidelberg University Freie Universität Berlin RWTH Aachen University United Kingdom

Imperial College London University of Oxford University of Cambridge University College London (UCL) London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) United States Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Harvard University Stanford University California Institute of Technology (Caltech) University of Chicago Cost comparison: Tuition, living and extras Studying abroad isn’t just about university admissions—understanding the financial commitment is key. Here’s a country-wise breakdown of the main expenses, based on recent education mobility reports. Australia According to the University Living Australia Report 2025: Undergraduate tuition: AUD 20,000–40,000 per year Postgraduate tuition: AUD 22,000–50,000 (can go up to AUD 100,000 for specialised courses)

Living expenses: AUD 1,400–2,200 per month (roughly AUD 17,000–26,000 annually) Additional costs for travel, insurance, books: AUD 3,000–5,000 per year The student housing market in Australia is currently valued at AUD 10 billion, with ongoing expansion in major cities. Germany Germany’s public universities are tuition-free for most programmes. According to the University Living Europe Report 2024: Monthly living costs: €1,235–€1,500 Berlin average: €1,285 Housing forms about 50% of this cost Germany hosted 39,600 Indian students in the 2023–24 academic year. Cities like Munich come with a higher price tag, but many students find affordable housing with good public transport access.

United Kingdom According to the University Living Indian Student Mobility Report 2023–2024: Annual average spend per Indian student: $44,700 • $26,000 for tuition • $9,700 for accommodation • $9,000 for other living costs “Looking ahead to 2025, the number of Indian students in the UK is projected to be around 100,000,” said Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living. “Overall spending is expected to remain strong. Depending on the level of study and lifestyle, the average expenditure could rise to $55,000–58,000 per student.” He estimated total Indian student spending in the UK could reach $5.5 to 5.8 billion next year.

United States The US remains the top destination in terms of enrolment numbers. In 2023–24, over 330,000 Indian students studied there. According to the Indian Student Mobility Report 2023–2024: Total spend: $12.5 billion • $7.2 billion on tuition • $2.9 billion on housing • $2.4 billion on other living expenses “For 2025, these numbers are expected to grow steadily,” said Arora. “Most Indian students spend between $30,000 and 60,000 per year, with an average of around $40,000–45,000 on tuition alone.” Monthly housing costs range from $1,100 to 4,300 depending on the city, while other expenses like groceries and transport come to $900–1,200 per month.