Visas for just ₹1! Atlys' UK, Schengen, UAE deal live on August 4, 5

Planning a trip abroad? Travellers may be able to get their visa for just ₹1. Visa processing platform Atlys is launching what it calls India’s first visa sale, dubbed the “One Way Out” campaign. The two-day event, scheduled for August 4 and 5, will allow Indian travellers to apply for visas to several international destinations, starting at just ₹1, directly via the Atlys website.

The sale covers visa applications to countries including the UAE, UK, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong, Georgia, Oman, Morocco, Qatar, Kenya and Taiwan. Appointment bookings for countries that require in-person visits, such as the United States and select Schengen nations, will also be offered at ₹1.

What’s included in the ₹1 offer? “If you book through Atlys, for select Schengen countries like Greece, France, Germany, Spain and Italy among others, we have slashed both our service fee and the appointment fees,” Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys told Business Standard. “For example, in France, the appointment fee is about ₹2,047 and our usual service fee is ₹2,950. As part of this offer, both the appointment fee and our service fee are reduced to just ₹1,” he explained. The offer also applies to US visa applicants. “For the US, the service fee, which is normally ₹19,940, is also available for ₹1 during the campaign period,” Nahta added.

In the case of the UK, Atlys claims the offer goes even further. “The standard UK visa fee is ₹15,850, and normally we charge a service fee on top of that. But for this sale, we have slashed all costs and are charging users just ₹1 for everything. No other fees, no hidden costs. That means travellers pay only ₹1 total, with no additional visa or processing fees,” said Nahta. How the process works The application process will remain the same. Users must apply online through the Atlys website, and the discounted price will be automatically applied at checkout.

However, it comes with a catch. Not all charges are covered. “Consulate and biometric fees must be paid directly by the applicant at the processing centre and are not included in the promotion,” Nahta clarified. Moreover, while the company hasn’t set a fixed cap on applications per day, there will be some restrictions. “To ensure a smooth and superlative experience for all applicants, appointment slots for certain countries will be released periodically in limited quotas. Users will be encouraged to regularly check the website for updates on newly available slots,” said Nahta. Why the ₹1 visa deal?

A 2024 report by the European Commission and Condé Nast Traveller found that Indian applicants lost over ₹664 crore in non-refundable visa fees globally in that year alone. These include costs paid for applications that were refused or withdrawn, as well as fees retained by private agents. “For the first time, travellers can get visas at a price that feels impossible. We want to challenge what people expect from this industry and prove that global travel can be truly within reach,” Nahta said. Atlys said it has recorded a surge in interest over the last two months. Search queries for destinations such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Georgia, the UK and the UAE have gone up between 18 per cent and 44 per cent, primarily driven by Gen Z and millennials in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.