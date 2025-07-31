No more visa stickers: UK mandates eVisas for students, skilled workers

If you’re planning to study or work in the UK, there’s a new visa process in place from July 15, 2025. The UK government has begun issuing eVisas for student and skilled worker categories, replacing the physical vignette that was earlier stamped in passports.

No more visa stickers in passports

Those applying for a UK work or study visa on or after July 15 will no longer receive a vignette, the sticker typically placed inside the passport. Instead, applicants will be issued a digital immigration status and will need to create a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account to access their eVisa before travelling.

The process will still require biometrics, but that part is now simpler too. “From July 15, online applications will allow you to submit biometrics and collect your passport on the same day, so you don’t have to come back to the Visa Application Centre again,” the UK government explained in a press release. Applicants will be informed of the decision by email, as per the usual UKVI processing timelines. Vignettes still for dependants and other categories Those applying as dependants or under visa routes other than work or study will still receive a vignette in their passport. This includes family members accompanying the main applicant and categories such as visitor visas or settlement routes.

“You’ll still get a vignette if you apply as a dependant for any visa or as a main applicant for visas other than work or study,” the government clarified. A digital shift in immigration records The UK is now transitioning from physical immigration documents to a digital system, and the eVisa is a key part of that. “These changes to the UK visa system will make it much simpler for students and workers to prove their identity and visa status. It also means applicants can hold onto their passports, saving them time,” said Jane Marriott, UK High Commissioner to India.

The move is expected to eliminate the need for physical Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), with all immigration records linked to an individual's UKVI account. Who gets an eVisa now EVisas are now being issued to main applicants under the following routes: Student visas, including short-term study up to 11 months Global Business Mobility routes: Senior or specialist worker, graduate trainee, UK expansion worker, service supplier, and secondment worker Global talent visa International sportsperson visa Skilled worker visas, including health and care roles Temporary work visas under charity, creative, religious, government-authorised exchange, and international agreement categories Youth mobility scheme