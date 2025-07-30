Canada visa lottery: 17860 parents, grandparents of migrants invited for PR

If you’re looking forward to bringing your loved ones from India to Canada, the federal government on July 28 reopened the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) for 2025. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has started issuing invitations to apply (ITAs) to permanent residents and Canadian citizens wishing to sponsor their parents or grandparents. The deadline to submit a complete application is 11:59 pm ET, October 9, 2025.

What is the Parents and Grandparents Program?

The PGP offers a pathway to permanent residency for parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or registered Indians.

Here’s how the process works:

• You must have submitted an interest-to-sponsor form in 2020 • Applicants are selected through a random draw • Only those invited in the draw can submit a sponsorship application • The sponsor must meet income and eligibility criteria laid out by IRCC “Over the next two weeks, IRCC will issue 17,860 invitations to apply from the 2020 pool,” the department said on its website. “We’re working toward accepting up to 10,000 complete applications this year.” Those selected are contacted via email and must submit their applications online using the Permanent Residence Portal. Two-step application process

Sponsors and their parents or grandparents must each complete a separate application: Sponsorship application: Submitted by the sponsor Permanent residence application: Completed by the parent or grandparent being sponsored IRCC requires that both applications be submitted together online. If more than one person is being sponsored, a separate permanent residence application must be completed for each. Some exceptions may be granted for those unable to apply digitally. Which forms are required? Sponsors must complete and upload the following: IMM 1344 (sponsorship agreement) IMM 5771 (document checklist) IMM 5768 (financial evaluation) Parents and grandparents being sponsored must submit:

IMM 0008 (generic application) IMM 5669 (background/declaration) IMM 5406 (additional family information) Detailed guidance is available in IRCC’s instruction manual, Guide IMM 5772. How much does it cost? For a single applicant, the total government fee comes to CAD 1,205 (about ₹76,000). This includes: Sponsorship fee: CAD 85 Processing fee (for the principal applicant): CAD 545 Right of permanent residence fee: CAD 575 If a spouse, partner, or dependent child is included, additional fees apply. Medical exams, police certificates, and biometrics may incur extra costs and are handled separately by authorised third parties. After submission: What to expect