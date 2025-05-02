UK issues 411,100 study visas in early 2025, up 4.6% after 2024 policy dip

After a steep drop in international student visa approvals in 2024 due to new immigration restrictions, the UK’s higher education sector is showing signs of early recovery in 2025, according to a new report by global education firm MSM Unify.

Government data reveals that by January 2025, the UK had already issued 411,100 study visas to main applicants—up 4.6% from year-end 2024 figures—indicating a tentative rebound following last year’s 14% decline. The slump was triggered by policy changes that barred most taught postgraduate students from bringing dependents, hitting key source markets such as India and Nigeria.

The report highlights a 14% decline in main applicant study visas in 2024 compared to the previous year, driven primarily by the UK government’s decision to restrict the ability of most taught postgraduate students to bring dependents. In total, 393,000 main applicant study visas were issued in 2024, down from 456,000 in 2023.

The MSM Monitor white paper tracks UK study visa trends from 2018 to early 2025, capturing the sector's evolution through key events: Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the introduction of the Graduate Route in 2021. Particularly, 2022 saw a historic high of 486,000 main applicant visas issued, but tightening migration controls in 2024 prompted the recent contraction.

The most affected area was applications for dependants, which fell by 84 percent by the close of 2024. Visa approval rates in the United Kingdom remained highly impressive, standing at 95–97%, making the country efficient in administrative terms compared to other top destinations.

However, while visa numbers are beginning to stabilize, the sector still faces significant structural challenges—including a critical student housing shortage and rising living costs—that continue to deter students from price-sensitive markets like Bangladesh, Kenya, and Ghana.

Also Read

"The UK remains a top destination for international education; however, the visa environment is changing and calls for adaptability and forward-thinking strategies. New policies have disrupted traditional flows in the short term, but now is the time for this sector to think "outside the box" to diversify its source markets, build student support systems, and fortify itself for the long haul. Such transformations must not only be responded to by institutions but must also be in the driver's seat for reviewing the future of global education mobility," said Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Group.

According to the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and Unipol, the UK faces a projected shortfall of approximately 450,000 student beds by the end of 2025. This deficit is especially acute in major student cities like London, Manchester, Bristol, Edinburgh, and Birmingham—many of which are simultaneously battling housing affordability crises among local populations.

"Average monthly rent for a UK student is £566, average rent in London exceeds £1,000 per month, excluding utilities or deposits, also PBSA rents have increased at an average of 3.7% per annum since 2017 and House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) rents have risen 5.1% per annum, often with lower safety/quality standards," noted the report.

Students from high-growth yet price-sensitive markets—such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, and Pakistan—are particularly affected. Even among Indian and Nigerian students, anecdotal evidence suggests an increase in deferrals or withdrawals due to unaffordable housing offers, the report added.

In one survey conducted by Save the Student (2024), 42% of international students indicated that housing costs were the primary factor influencing their choice of institution or country. Universities are seeing higher dropout rates among first-year international students due to housing stress. International agents report hesitancy among parents to approve UK study plans without guaranteed accommodation. Tier 2 and 3 cities (e.g., Sheffield, Leicester, Dundee) are emerging as more attractive alternatives due to lower rent and better availability.