US visa delays: B1/B2 wait up to 13 months, F-1 up to 2 months in India

The United States Department of State has revised its global visa appointment wait time estimates, with the new figures taking effect from April 25, 2025. The changes now show both the average time non-immigrant applicants waited for an interview last month, and how long they might have to wait for the next available appointment.

The US State Department said, “We now provide additional information on the average time non-immigrant visa applicants waited for an interview in the previous month. We also continue to provide the estimated wait time until the next available interview appointment for visitor visas.”

The figures are especially relevant for Indian applicants seeking B-1 (business), B-2 (tourist), or B-1/B-2 combination visas. Most applicants are required to attend an in-person interview unless they qualify for an interview waiver. Wait times vary depending on location, staffing, and local workload.

Current wait times for B1/B2 applicants

Average interview wait times (past month):

Chennai: 11.5 months

Hyderabad: 7.5 months

Kolkata: 8 months

Mumbai: 7.5 months

New Delhi: 9 months

Next available interview appointment:

Chennai: 13.5 months

Hyderabad: 7.5 months

Kolkata: 8 months

Mumbai: 9.5 months

New Delhi: 9 months

Student and work visa wait times

F, M, J visa categories (next available appointment):

Chennai: 1.5 months

Hyderabad: 2 months

Kolkata: 2 months

Mumbai: 3 months

New Delhi: 2 months

Petition-based visas (H, L, O, P, Q):

Chennai: 2 months

Hyderabad: 2.5 months

Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi: Not available

Crew and transit visas (C, D, C1/D):

Chennai: 1.5 months

Mumbai: 2 months

New Delhi: 2.5 months

Hyderabad and Kolkata: Not available

Appointment flexibility and rescheduling

Applicants who already have an appointment can log into the system and reschedule if an earlier slot opens. The department said average wait times are based on how long applicants waited between fee payment and their actual interview date last month. These are intended to give general guidance and do not guarantee processing time for individual cases.

Interview waiver applications are handled through a separate process and timelines for those are not included in the charts.

Officers continue to assess each case based on the strength of the applicant’s ties to their home country. If they do not find the supporting evidence persuasive, a visa may be denied.

Wait time estimates are updated monthly and are calculated over 30-day and 15-day periods. These estimates include weekends and public holidays.

US visas explained:

Visitor and tourism

B-1 visa (business): For short-term travel to attend meetings, conferences, or negotiate contracts.

B-2 visa (tourism): For holidays, visiting family or friends, or seeking medical treatment.

B-1/B-2 visa (combined): Allows both business and tourism travel under one visa.

Study and exchange

F visa (student): For full-time academic study at a US college, university or school.

M visa (vocational student): For non-academic or technical training programmes.

J visa (exchange visitor): For research scholars, teachers, or participants in cultural exchange programmes.

Work and employment

H visa (temporary workers): For professionals in specialised occupations, such as H-1B workers in tech or science.

L visa (intra-company transfer): For employees transferring within the same company from overseas to a US branch.

O visa (extraordinary ability): For individuals recognised for exceptional talent in areas like science, art or sport.

P visa (performers and athletes): For entertainers and athletes entering the US for events or competitions.

Q visa (cultural exchange): For workers taking part in cultural exchange programmes organised by US employers.

Transit and crew

C visa (transit): For travellers passing through the US on their way to another country.

D visa (crew): For members of ships or airlines working in US territory.

C1/D visa (combined): Used by crew members who also need a transit visa during travel.