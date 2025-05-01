Green card holders need 'Real ID' to fly within US from May 7 or face fine

Are you a green card holder? From May 7, 2025, you will be required to show a Real ID if you want to board a domestic flight within the United States.

Passengers must ensure that their driver’s licence or state-issued identification is Real ID-compliant. Otherwise, they will need to carry a valid passport, even for travel within the country. If a passenger presents a non-compliant state ID and does not have an acceptable alternative, they could face delays, extra screening, or even be denied entry past airport security checkpoints, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on its website.

What is a Real ID?

According to the DHS, a Real ID-compliant driver’s licence or state ID typically features a star, a flag, or carries the word "Enhanced." This form of identification is mandatory not only for boarding domestic flights but also for entering certain federal buildings.

Travellers aged 18 and older must carry a Real ID unless they hold another form of identification approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), such as:

US passport

State-issued Enhanced driver’s licence

DHS trusted traveller cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

US Department of Defence ID (including dependent IDs)

Permanent Resident Card

Border Crossing Card

Photo ID issued by a federally recognised Tribal Nation or Indian Tribe

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s licence or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential

USCIS Employment Authorisation Card (Form I-766)

US Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

How to apply for a Real ID

To apply, you will need to visit the website of your state's driver licensing agency. Each state’s requirements vary slightly, but you are usually asked to provide:

< Proof of identity, such as a US birth certificate, a valid US passport, or a Permanent Resident Card

< Proof of Social Security number, like a Social Security card, W-2 form, or a recent pay stub displaying the full number

< Proof of residency, which could be a lease agreement, utility bill, mortgage statement, bank statement, or deed

It is best to check your state’s specific documentation list before visiting a local office to avoid any delays.

Do immigrants, international students, and tourists need a Real ID?

Immigrants, international students, and tourists are not required to obtain a Real ID to enter or stay in the United States, the DHS confirmed in its FAQs

Their foreign passport and valid visa or I-94 record are considered sufficient for airport security checks and identification purposes.

Can international students and tourists travel without a Real ID?

Yes. International students and tourists travelling within the US can continue to use their foreign passports as valid identification for domestic flights and security procedures.

Do green card holders need Real ID?

Yes, they do.

About 12.8 million green card holders live in the United States, according to the latest estimates from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics. More than 2 million of them are Indians.

A green card, officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, is issued to foreign nationals who are allowed to live and work permanently in the United States. Although green card holders are not US citizens, they enjoy many of the same rights, including the ability to work legally, access public benefits, and live permanently in the country.

Despite these rights, many green card holders remain concerned about their status. Recent reports suggest that some permanent residents fear potential deportation, particularly as immigration policies continue to change. Green card holders are generally protected from removal but can face deportation under certain conditions, such as criminal convictions or breaches of immigration laws.

“While they have strong legal protections, such as the right to a hearing before an immigration judge and the ability to appeal deportation orders, they can still be removed for reasons like aggravated felonies, fraud, national security threats, or abandoning their residency by staying outside the US for too long,” Aurelia Menezes, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys, explained to Business Standard.