UK launches £54 mn Global Talent Taskforce to attract skilled foreigners

The UK has launched a Global Talent Taskforce and fund to bring top researchers, scientists and tech experts-including from India-to strengthen its innovation push

Keir Starmer
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers remarks at a press conference on migration, in London, Britain May 12, 2025. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Opportunity for skilled Indians! The UK on Monday unveiled a new Global Talent Taskforce backed by a £54 million Global Talent Fund to attract top science and tech professionals from across the world to relocate and strengthen British expertise in critical sectors.
 
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said the taskforce would support researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, senior-level engineers and creatives, working closely with the UK's global missions to build a pipeline of talent interested in moving to Britain.
 
What the fund will cover
 
The Global Talent Fund will support relocation and research costs over a five-year period, starting in 2025. Funding will be allocated via the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) body to leading universities and research institutions.
 
These organisations will be responsible for identifying and targeting individuals in line with the UK’s newly announced Industrial Strategy focused on economic growth.
 
“Genius is not bound by geography. But the UK is one of the few places blessed with the infrastructure, skills base, world-class institutions and international ties needed to fertilise brilliant ideas,” said Peter Kyle, UK Secretary for Science and Technology.
 
“My message to those who are advancing new ideas, wherever they are, is simple: we want to work with you, to support you, and to give you a home where you can make your ideas a reality we all benefit from,” he said.
 
The taskforce will report directly to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves. It will build on proposals in the UK’s Immigration White Paper to attract global researchers, including changes to the High Potential Individual visa route.
 
“Competition for elite global talent is high, and by establishing this taskforce we are solidifying our position as the first choice for the world's brightest sparks,” said Jonathan Reynolds, UK Business and Trade Secretary.
 
The government has said this drive will not affect net migration figures, referring to the balance between people arriving and leaving the country.
 
Role of universities
 
Universities will play a central role in delivering this effort, using their networks and expertise to bring top global talent into British labs and industries.
 
“UK universities are already pivotal players in attracting global talent and the creation of the Taskforce and Fund will further leverage their role in building our future technologies and driving long-term growth,” said Vivienne Stern, Chief Executive of Universities UK.
 
Global Talent visa and India's prospects
 
Lord Patrick Vallance, Britain’s minister for science, research and innovation, flagged the Global Talent visa as a key instrument in attracting scientists and innovators. Speaking at the India Global Forum’s Future Frontiers Forum in London on June 20, he said the UK must deepen academic and scientific partnerships with India.
 
The Global Talent visa is open to individuals in science, humanities, digital tech, arts and culture. It does not require a job offer or employer sponsorship and allows fast-track entry for those endorsed by approved bodies.
 
This visa was mentioned in the UK’s May Immigration White Paper, which proposed simplifying applications for top global experts.
 
Why this matters for Indians
 
India has emerged as a global research hub. It ranked in the top five for 45 out of 64 critical technologies in 2023, up from 37 in the previous year, according to the Critical Technology Tracker by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The country overtook the US in areas like biological manufacturing and distributed ledger technologies.
 
With continued Indian interest in moving to the UK for research and work, this taskforce and visa expansion opens doors for scientists, engineers and digital experts from India to bring their skills to Britain.
 

Topics :UK ImmigrationIndians in UKBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

