UK seeks more high-skilled Indian professionals via Global Talent visa

The UK must strengthen its scientific and academic ties with India as the country emerges as a global force in science and technology, said Lord Patrick Vallance, Britain's minister for science, research and innovation.

Speaking at the ‘Unlocking UK-India Collaboration for a New Era of Innovation’ session at India Global Forum’s Future Frontiers Forum in London on June 20, 2025, Vallance said there is room to expand the already strong relationship through greater mobility of high-skilled professionals.

“There is already a strong relationship between India and the UK, and I think it's growing,” said Vallance. “But government-to-government relationships on science aren't actually what drives everything. It has to be a scientist and a scientist as well. There are important academic links. I'd like to see more of that as India becomes an increasingly powerful player in the science and tech space.”

He added that the UK government would unveil its new Industrial Strategy “in a few weeks”, which would set out areas of focus for international partnerships, including with India. Push for skilled migration through the Global Talent visa Vallance flagged the Global Talent visa as a key tool to facilitate movement of experts across sectors. This visa route was one of the areas touched upon in the UK government’s Immigration White Paper, released in May, which proposed making the application process easier for top scientists and designers. The Global Talent visa is open to individuals working in sectors such as:

Science, engineering, and medicine Humanities and social sciences Arts and culture Digital technology Unlike most UK work visas, it does not require a job offer or sponsorship. How the Global Talent visa works • Applicants must be endorsed by a recognised UK body, such as the British Academy, Royal Society, or Arts Council England • They can be classified under “Exceptional Talent” (established leaders) or “Exceptional Promise” (emerging leaders) • The visa offers flexibility to work for any employer, switch jobs, or be self-employed • Settlement in the UK is possible after 3 to 5 years, depending on the endorsement type

• Partners and children can be included in the application • Visa duration is up to 5 years, with options to extend Special visa for top university graduates in AI In a related move, the UK government in February expanded the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, making it easier for foreign experts in artificial intelligence to stay in the UK. Graduates from top institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Carnegie Mellon University are now eligible. The HPI visa allows foreign graduates to stay in the UK for at least two years. Applicants must have completed a degree within the last five years from a university that features in at least two global rankings: Times Higher Education, QS, or the Academic Ranking of World Universities.