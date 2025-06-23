Want Australian citizenship? This visa for top talent may get you there

Are you an athlete, academic, artist or entrepreneur with international recognition in your field? Australia has introduced a new permanent residency visa specifically for individuals like you — those with a track record of outstanding achievement in their area of talent.

The National Innovation Visa is invite-only and requires a nomination from someone with a national reputation in your field, such as an Australian citizen, permanent resident, eligible New Zealand citizen or an Australian organisation. New South Wales and South Australia have now published their nomination criteria, offering structured pathways for potential applicants.

This new visa is not open to everyone — you must be invited to apply after submitting an expression of interest (EOI). The Australian government has made it clear that it wants people who have already achieved something exceptional on the world stage. It is targeted at people who can support Australia’s future economic priorities—such as researchers working on clean energy, athletes at the peak of their careers, or creative professionals with global acclaim.

“To be eligible, applicants must show they’ve made an internationally recognised contribution in their field,” according to the Department of Home Affairs. You must also have a nominator with a national reputation in your field—this could be an Australian citizen, permanent resident, eligible New Zealand citizen, or Australian organisation. The visa allows you to: Stay in Australia permanently Work and study Access public health cover through Medicare Sponsor family members to join you Travel in and out of Australia for five years Apply for citizenship if eligible The base application fee starts from AUD 4,840 (about Rs 2.70 lakh).

New South Wales nomination streams NSW is accepting nominations under five distinct pathways: 1. Academic and researcher: For those conducting high-impact research aligned with NSW’s strategic priorities 2. Entrepreneur: For individuals who have led innovation-driven ventures 3. Innovative investor: For those who’ve invested large sums and supported business expansion 4. Sports professional: For athletes, coaches, or sports specialists with elite recognition 5. Creative: For artists with national or international acclaim in their field South Australia nomination streams South Australia has released similar nomination streams, though with slight differences in focus: 1. Global researchers and thought leaders: For academics with published work, patents or keynote speaking roles

2. Entrepreneurs: With a track record in commercialising ideas or scaling high-growth businesses 3. Innovative investors: With a background in supporting or funding innovation 4. Creative talent, including artists and creators with global recognition 5. Other globally talented individuals: Flexible category for exceptional people whose achievements don’t fit neatly into the above How to apply You cannot directly apply for this visa. First, you must: Find a nominator with a national reputation in your area Submit an expression of interest (EOI) explaining your achievements Wait for an invitation—only then can you apply Once invited, you must lodge your visa application within 60 days