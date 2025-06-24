Home / Immigration / Iran-US clash: 8 lakh Indians in Qatar told to stay indoors by embassy

Iran-US clash: 8 lakh Indians in Qatar told to stay indoors by embassy

After Iran launched missile strikes on a US base in Qatar, the Indian embassy in Doha has urged the over 8 lakh-strong Indian community to stay calm and indoors

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Qatar PM
SEPT. 9, 2024 New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman during a meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian embassy in Qatar has asked its citizens to stay indoors and follow local instructions after Iran fired ballistic missiles at a US military base near Doha on Monday night.
 
“In view of the ongoing situation, the Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remain indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provided by Qatari authorities,” the embassy in Doha said in a statement.
 
Embassy officials said updates would be shared through official social media accounts.
 
Minutes before the advisory, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that ballistic missiles had been launched at the Al-Udeid air base, home to American forces in Qatar.
 
The Council said the strike was in response to a US bombing raid on three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday. Tehran added that the missiles had targeted only the American military base and not residential areas.
 
Qatar temporarily closed its airspace earlier on Monday in anticipation of retaliatory attacks. It has since reopened.
 
Indians form largest expat group in Qatar
 
With over 8.3 lakh citizens, Indians form the largest expatriate community in Qatar. The Indian diaspora includes doctors, engineers, teachers, bankers, business owners and media professionals, along with a large population of blue-collar workers.
 
• Over 60,000 Indian students are enrolled in 19 Indian curriculum schools and a few international institutions in Qatar
• Around 4,500 Indian nationals work as faculty and non-teaching staff in Indian schools
• More than 20,000 Indian companies—ranging from small businesses to joint ventures—operate in Qatar across sectors like infrastructure, energy, communications, and IT
• Indian investments in Qatar total more than $350 million between 2017 and 2025, according to Invest Qatar
 
Prominent Indian companies with a presence in Qatar include L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Lulu Group, Malabar and Tanishq.
 
Qatar has one of the world’s highest per capita incomes and has maintained close economic ties with India.
 
Meanwhile, with the conflict in West Asia intensifying, Tata group airline Air India has halted all its operations to the region as well as to and from Europe and the east coast of North America with immediate effect until further notice.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No US visa if your social media profile isn't public: Embassy warns Indians

Your Airbnb was my home: Why Europeans are turning against tourists

Want Australian citizenship? This visa for top talent may get you there

UK seeks more high-skilled Indian professionals via Global Talent visa

F-1 visa applicants, set your social media profiles to public: US govt

Topics :US-QatarBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story