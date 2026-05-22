UK may launch 'invite-only' residency visa for wealthy global investors

The United Kingdom is considering a new “invite-only” residency visa for wealthy investors, likely reopening a premium migration route four years after scrapping its controversial Tier-I Investor Visa over money laundering concerns.

According to a Bloomberg report earlier this week, the proposed scheme will allow select high-net-worth individuals investing at least £5 million (around Rs 55 crore) in priority sectors of the British economy to secure UK residency for three years, with a possible pathway to permanent settlement later.

The proposal is still under discussion and has not yet been formally announced by the UK Home Office. However, it signals a shift in Britain’s approach towards attracting global capital, especially in sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean energy and advanced technology.

According to the proposal, wealthy individuals will not be able to directly apply for the visa. Instead, candidates will be identified and invited by the UK government’s Office for Investment after enhanced background checks and financial scrutiny. The proposed framework reportedly includes: Minimum investment of £5 million

Investment restricted to “priority sectors” such as AI, technology, life sciences and clean energy

Property investments likely to be excluded:

Initial residency period of three years

Potential route to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR)

Inclusion of spouses and dependent children

Enhanced due diligence to prevent illicit financial flows The UK government is yet to release details regarding timelines, eligibility criteria or the final structure of the programme.

Why is the UK reviving an investor route? The move comes after Britain shut down the Tier-I Investor Visa in February 2022. That scheme had allowed wealthy foreigners to gain residency by investing at least £2 million in the UK. The previous programme faced criticism for weak oversight and alleged misuse by politically exposed individuals and wealthy elites from countries facing corruption investigations. British authorities had cited concerns over “dirty money” entering the country. Since then, the UK has also witnessed an outflow of high-net-worth individuals amid tax changes, economic uncertainty and tighter migration rules. The proposed new model appears aimed at balancing two objectives:

Attracting strategic foreign capital into sectors important for economic growth, and

Avoiding the compliance and reputational issues linked to the earlier investor visa system.

By shifting to an invite-only structure, the government may seek tighter control over who gains access to residency rights. What does this mean for wealthy Indians? India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing wealth markets, with a rising number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, startup founders and global business families. For affluent Indians with international business interests, the proposed visa could become an alternative long-term residency option in a major global financial centre.

The UK continues to remain attractive for Indians because of: Strong education and healthcare infrastructure,

Access to European and global markets,

Established Indian business communities, and

Growing opportunities in technology and innovation sectors. The proposal could especially interest Indian entrepreneurs and investors already active in UK startups, venture capital or clean energy projects. However, experts say the route is unlikely to benefit a broad segment of applicants because of the extremely high investment threshold and selective entry process. At £5 million, the proposed investment requirement is significantly higher than the earlier Tier-I Investor Visa threshold when it was first introduced.

Why property investors may not benefit One notable aspect of the proposed programme is the likely exclusion of passive property investment. Earlier investor migration routes in several countries often saw large amounts of foreign money flow into real estate markets. Policymakers are now increasingly prioritising investments that create jobs, support innovation and contribute directly to economic growth. If the UK formally excludes property purchases, Indian investors seeking residency through London real estate investments may need to reconsider their strategy. Instead, investments may need to be channelled into businesses, innovation funds or government-approved strategic sectors. What should potential applicants watch for? Since the proposal remains at a discussion stage, wealthy Indians considering the route may need to closely monitor future announcements from the UK government.