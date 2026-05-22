H-1B visa workers are not undercutting US peers; they aren't cheap labour

This wage trend first occurred in 2021 and then repeated in 2022 and 2025. The median wage of H-1B visa workers increased by nearly 11 per cent from $120,000 in FY24 to $133,000 in FY25 — the highest absolute rise in two decades.

Workers employed under the H-1B visa route are mostly engaged in computer-related jobs. Such work accounted for 62 per cent of all H-1B visa petitions approved by the US government in FY25. H-1B visa holders earn more than American workers in this sector, too.

From FY22 to FY24, the average annual wage of a person undertaking initial employment on an H-1B visa was slightly less than that of a US worker in computer-related occupations. In FY25, the gap closed and the average annual wage for H-1B visa holders exceeded that of a US worker by nearly $16,000. This happened as the average wage of an initial employee rose from $116,000 in FY24 to $136,000 in FY25.