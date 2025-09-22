UK plans visa fee cuts for top talent as US hikes H-1B charge to $100,000

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is exploring proposals to abolish visa fees for top global talent, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The discussions inside Number 10 and the Treasury were already underway before the Trump administration announced its decision to impose a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas, which take effect from Sunday.

Starmer’s “global talent taskforce” is developing ideas to draw the world’s best scientists, academics and digital experts to Britain to drive economic growth, according to people briefed on the talks.

One option being weighed is a zero-fee system for applicants who have studied at the world’s top five universities or won prestigious prizes, FT reported.

Cost of the Global Talent visa Britain currently charges £766 ($1,030) for the Global Talent visa, with partners and dependants paying the same fee. The contrast with the US has sharpened after President Donald Trump signed the proclamation introducing the $100,000 levy, widely used by American tech companies to hire Indian workers. A person involved in the UK talks told FT that the American decision had “put wind in the sails” of those pushing for Britain to cut costs on its high-end visa system ahead of the November 26 Budget. The £54 million global talent fund In June 2024, the UK launched a Global Talent Taskforce backed by a £54 million Global Talent Fund to attract science and tech professionals. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said the taskforce would support researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, senior engineers and creatives.

Funding, to be disbursed over five years from 2025, will be channelled through UK Research and Innovation to leading universities and research institutions. These organisations will identify and target individuals in line with Britain’s new Industrial Strategy. UK Global Talent visa: “Genius is not bound by geography. But the UK is one of the few places blessed with the infrastructure, skills base, world-class institutions and international ties needed to fertilise brilliant ideas,” said Peter Kyle, UK Secretary for Science and Technology, when announcing the fund in June. “My message to those who are advancing new ideas, wherever they are, is simple: we want to work with you, to support you, and to give you a home where you can make your ideas a reality we all benefit from,” he said.

The taskforce will report directly to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves. It builds on proposals in the May Immigration White Paper, including adjustments to the High Potential Individual route. “Competition for elite global talent is high, and by establishing this taskforce we are solidifying our position as the first choice for the world’s brightest sparks,” said Jonathan Reynolds, Business and Trade Secretary. The government has said the programme will not affect net migration figures. Role of universities Universities are central to the effort. They will use their networks to connect Britain with leading researchers and innovators.

ALSO READ: Does $100,000 H-1B fee apply to renewals and who pays: 10 FAQs answered “UK universities are already pivotal players in attracting global talent and the creation of the Taskforce and Fund will further leverage their role in building our future technologies and driving long-term growth,” said Vivienne Stern, Chief Executive of Universities UK. India’s place in Britain’s talent drive India is expected to feature strongly. Lord Patrick Vallance, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, described the Global Talent visa as a vital instrument for attracting scientists and innovators. Speaking at the India Global Forum’s Future Frontiers Forum in London on June 20, he said: “There is already a strong relationship between India and the UK, and I think it’s growing. But government-to-government relationships on science aren’t actually what drives everything. It has to be a scientist and a scientist as well. There are important academic links. I’d like to see more of that as India becomes an increasingly powerful player in the science and tech space.”