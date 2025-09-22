Home / Immigration / Does $100,000 H-1B fee apply to renewals and who pays: 10 FAQs answered

Does $100,000 H-1B fee apply to renewals and who pays: 10 FAQs answered

Trump's order raises the H-1B visa fee to $100,000. These FAQs explain who pays, when it applies, and its impact

H-1B Visa
FAQ on H-1B Visa Fee
Surbhi Gloria Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Google
The Trump administration has introduced a sharp increase in the H-1B visa application fee, raising it to $100,000. The fee, which took effect on September 21, 2025, applies only to new applicants, according to the White House.
 
Here are 10 key FAQs on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike
 
1. Does the $100,000 H-1B visa fee apply to existing holders?
 
No. The White House has clarified that current H-1B visa holders are not affected by the new charge.
 
2. Will H-1B visa renewals cost $100,000?
 
No. The new fee does not apply to renewals, only to fresh applications.
 
3. Who has to pay the new $100,000 H-1B visa fee?
 
The rule applies solely to new visa applicants. People who already hold an H-1B visa are not required to pay it.
 
4. When does the new H-1B visa fee come into effect?
 
The fee took effect on September 21, 2025, under the presidential proclamation “Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers.”
 
5. What was the H-1B visa fee before the hike?
 
Until now, the fee was in the range of $2,000 to $5,000. The increase represents a huge jump, raising concerns among startups, small businesses and Indian IT professionals.
 
6. Why has the US government raised the H-1B visa fee?
 
US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said the change would encourage companies to hire more Americans. “It will also send less valuable foreign workers back to their home countries,” he said.
 
President Donald Trump accused outsourcing firms of “systemic abuse” of the programme and called it a “national security threat.” His proclamation read: “Further, the abuse of the H-1B visa programme has made it even more challenging for college graduates trying to find IT jobs, allowing employers to hire foreign workers at a significant discount to American workers.”
 
7. How has the Indian government reacted to the H-1B visa hike?
 
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned. “Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward,” he said.
 
He noted that the move is likely to cause humanitarian disruptions for families. “Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in both the United States and India,” said Jaiswal.
 
8. How many Indians hold H-1B visas in the US?
 
Indians account for more than 70 per cent of all H-1B visa holders. Major IT firms such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro have traditionally used the programme to send workers to the US. Many of these professionals later apply for permanent residency.
 
9. What does the $100,000 H-1B fee mean for US companies?
 
The H-1B programme, long regarded as a backbone of America’s skilled migration system, has just undergone a drastic change.
 
The new fee will:
• Sharply increase hiring costs for US employers
• Disrupt workforce planning and recruitment
• Redirect global talent towards other destinations
 
For firms, the numbers are stark — hiring 10 Indian workers will now cost $1 million (about Rs 8.8 crore).
 
10. Can India benefit from the H-1B visa fee increase?
 
Ajay Tripathy, CEO and co-founder of BRISKPE, a cross-border payments platform, said the US risks losing talent to India. “The proposed $100,000 H-1B visa fee is nothing short of a wall against global talent. By pricing out the world’s best doctors, engineers, and innovators, the US risks stalling its own engine of innovation. Instead, this will accelerate India’s rise as the hub for research, patents, and startups,” he said.
 
“Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram are ready to absorb this talent and channel it into India’s growth story. America may be closing its doors, but for India this is an unprecedented opportunity to harness its brightest minds and power the journey towards Viksit Bharat,” he added.
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

