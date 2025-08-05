Home / Immigration / Asylum claims surge: UK universities may lose foreign student intake rights

Asylum claims surge: UK universities may lose foreign student intake rights

UK universities may lose rights to recruit foreign students if they fail new visa compliance rules targeting asylum misuse, starting next month

UK visa
Those applying for a UK work or study visa on or after July 15 will no longer receive a vignette, the sticker typically placed inside the passport. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Universities across the UK could soon lose their right to enrol international students if they fail to meet tough new compliance rules, as the government prepares a clampdown on student visa misuse. The Times reported that ministers are planning to introduce stricter measures from next month, targeting institutions where students are using study visas as a back door to claim asylum.
 
Penalties for poor attendance and visa refusals
 
Under the proposals, any university where fewer than 95 per cent of international students begin their course, or fewer than 90 per cent complete it, will face sanctions. Institutions with more than 5 per cent of their student visa applications refused could also lose their right to sponsor overseas students.
 
The Home Office has identified a growing trend where foreign students apply for asylum just before their visas expire. In 2024 alone, 16,000 asylum applications were linked to student visa holders, with some of those applicants later receiving taxpayer-funded accommodation and allowances.
 
Asylum claims linked to visa routes
 
Official data shows that of the 108,000 people who claimed asylum in 2024, around 35,000 had arrived illegally on small boats, while 40,000 had come on legitimate visas. Of those 40,000 visa holders:
 
< 16,000 (40 per cent) had a study visa
< 11,500 (29 per cent) held a work visa
< 9,500 (24 per cent) were on visitor visas
< The remaining 7 per cent held other types of leave
 
Nearly 10,000 individuals who originally entered the UK on a visa and then claimed asylum were provided accommodation support in 2024. When including asylum claims lodged between 2022 and 2024, that figure rises to over 25,000.
 
Among asylum seekers currently housed in supported accommodation after arriving on visas, the most common nationalities are Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka.
 
Universities to be named and shamed
 
Universities that fall short of compliance thresholds will not only face penalties but also risk being publicly named. The worst offenders could have their licence to sponsor new student visas temporarily suspended.
 
Data published in The Times shows that international students made up 25 per cent of the UK’s student population in the 2023–24 academic year, contributing £12.1 billion in revenue. Some universities, such as the London School of Economics (64 per cent international students) and the University of Hertfordshire (55 per cent), have large overseas intakes. The University of Bedfordshire, where 47 per cent of students are from abroad, is also among those under the spotlight.
 
Applications from specific countries under more scrutiny
 
The Home Office is planning to tighten checks on applicants from countries where asylum claims post-visa expiry are more frequent. Visa requests from Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka will face additional layers of scrutiny, including social media investigations and deeper financial background checks.
 
The government is expected to formally announce the new visa rules and details of a migrant return agreement later this month.
 
Returns agreement with France in final stages
 
Alongside the student visa crackdown, the UK is preparing to sign a returns deal with France. Under the agreement, up to 50 people per week who cross the Channel in small boats would be returned to France. For every individual sent back, the UK will accept an equivalent number of asylum seekers through authorised safe and legal routes. The European Commission has reviewed the deal, news agency Reuters reported
 
Study and work routes remain primary entry pathways
 
Despite the controversy, study and work routes remain the main channels through which foreign nationals enter the UK. In 2024:
 
< 42 per cent of new journeys began on a study visa
< 39 per cent were on work visas
< 9 per cent were on family routes
< 4 per cent arrived through asylum
< The remaining 6 per cent included dependants and those on resettlement schemes
 
Student arrivals and long-term stay patterns
 
Of the 358,626 student journeys recorded in 2024, 99 per cent had a confirmed arrival. However, questions remain about how long these students stay in the country after their studies.
 
Among the 217,229 individuals who entered the UK on a Sponsored Study visa in 2019, a quarter still had valid permission to remain by the end of 2024:
 
< 7 per cent were still on a Sponsored Study route
< 14 per cent had switched to a work visa, including 4 per cent on the Graduate route
< 4 per cent had switched to another category of leave
> Less than 1 per cent had secured indefinite leave to remain

Topics :UK VisaUK universitiesimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

