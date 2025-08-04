Soon you will have to pay ₹1,020 to ₹2,040 to visit famous natural sites in New Zealand. The government plans to start charging international tourists an entry fee to popular conservation areas while making it easier for businesses to operate on protected land. The move has sparked concern among environmental groups who fear it could put fragile ecosystems at risk.

Tourists to be charged at major sites from 2027

The proposal suggests that foreign visitors will pay NZ$20-40 (₹1,020 to ₹2,040) per person to access some of New Zealand’s most iconic sites. These could include Cathedral Cove/Te Whanganui-a-Hei, Tongariro Crossing, Milford Track, and Aoraki Mount Cook. The fee is expected to be introduced from 2027.

Conservation minister Tama Potaka said the plan could generate NZ$62 million (₹3,160 million) annually. “So we can keep investing in the sites that underpin so much of our tourism sector,” said Potaka. More businesses to be allowed on conservation land The government’s announcements are part of a broader revamp of conservation law. Alongside the new tourist fees, the proposals would make it easier to sell or exchange conservation land and allow more activities to take place without needing a permit. Prime minister Christopher Luxon said the reforms are intended to boost economic activity. “In the spirit of saying yes to more jobs, more growth and higher wages, we will unleash a fresh wave of concessions,” said Luxon. He mentioned tourism, agriculture and infrastructure as sectors that would benefit.

Conservation land accounts for one-third of New Zealand’s territory. It includes areas of ecological, historic and cultural importance. Some businesses, such as ski fields and grazing operations, already operate on this land. However, Luxon said many others have faced hurdles in gaining the same permission. Critics warn of risks to environment and wildlife The move is the latest in a series of policies that seek to ease regulations on natural sites to encourage development. In 2024, the government passed a law allowing mining and infrastructure projects to be fast-tracked. Another proposal would permit companies to kill protected wildlife if it benefits certain infrastructure works. Meanwhile, budgets for conservation and climate programmes have been slashed.

Opposition voices have raised concerns that the new policies could accelerate the decline of native species. New Zealand has some of the world’s highest rates of endemic biodiversity, but many species are classified as threatened or at risk of extinction. Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick accused Luxon of prioritising profits over environmental protection. “That tells us everything we need to know about who he thinks he works for. It’s not regular people, future generations or a healthy environment,” said Swarbrick in a statement. Nicola Toki, chief executive of conservation group Forest & Bird, said the proposed reforms mark a dangerous shift. “They represent the most significant weakening of conservation law in a generation,” Toki told The Guardian. “They shift the focus from protection to exploitation, dismantling the very purpose of our national parks and conservation lands.”

However, New Zealand is not alone in this. Several countries impose entry fees for tourists visiting their protected natural sites, though the scale, purpose, and structure of these fees vary. Here are a few notable examples: Bhutan: High-value, low-impact tourism fee Bhutan is known for its Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), which is $100 (around ₹8,350) per person per night for most international tourists. The policy is part of Bhutan’s strategy to limit tourist numbers and fund environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and infrastructure. Indonesia (Bali): Environmental levy for tourists Since July 2025, Bali has been charging an IDR 150,000 (approximately ₹800) tourist levy to international visitors. The funds are earmarked for environmental preservation and enhancing cultural sites. Additionally, Komodo Island requires a separate conservation fee of IDR 3.75 million (around ₹20,000) per person per year to limit visitor numbers and protect Komodo dragons.

Thailand: National park fees Thailand charges foreign tourists higher entry fees at national parks compared to locals. The fee typically ranges from THB 200 to 500 (₹450 to ₹1,150) per person, depending on the park. Islands like Phi Phi also charge an additional marine conservation fee, according to the Thai government. Kenya and Tanzania: Safari park entry fees Kenya and Tanzania require foreign visitors to pay entrance fees for national parks and wildlife reserves. Fees range from $50 to $80 (₹4,100 to ₹6,600) per person per day, depending on the park, according to official update. These funds support wildlife conservation and park maintenance.