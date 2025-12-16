UK visas for Indian health and care workers down 67% in 2025: What changed

The number of work visas issued by the United Kingdom to Indian professionals has fallen sharply after changes to Britain’s immigration framework, with healthcare and technology workers seeing the biggest drop.

Data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Parliament on Monday shows that Health and Care Worker visas issued to Indians fell by around 67 per cent to 16,606. Visas granted to nursing professionals declined even more steeply, dropping nearly 79 per cent to 2,225. Indian technology professionals were also affected, with IT-related visas down about 20 per cent to 10,051.

Healthcare and information technology have traditionally been among the largest employment routes for Indian workers in the UK.

What changed in the UK immigration policy? The decline follows a series of immigration reforms rolled out by the UK government on July 22, 2025, as part of its effort to bring down net migration. A central change was a sharp rise in minimum salary thresholds for Skilled Worker visas. This has made eligibility more difficult for mid-level professionals, particularly in sectors where pay scales are lower than the new benchmarks. The UK also narrowed the list of eligible occupations under both the Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker routes. Several roles that previously helped address staff shortages in healthcare and allied services were removed from the list.

Rules around dependants were tightened at the same time, limiting the ability of workers to bring family members and reducing the appeal of these routes for many applicants. The revised system places greater weight on higher skill levels and formal qualifications. Roles that do not meet the updated criteria no longer qualify, closing off entry points that were commonly used by Indian workers in the past. UK Home Office data cited by the MEA shows these measures have altered access for overseas professionals, including Indians who form a large part of the UK’s healthcare and technology workforce.

Responding in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the UK’s steps were part of a wider effort to balance migration with domestic labour market needs. Student-to-work pathways also tightened? The changes extend beyond work visas. The UK has also revised post-study work options for international students. Under proposals set out in an immigration white paper released in May 2025, the Graduate Route visa is set to be reduced from two years to 18 months. The route has been widely used by Indian students to gain work experience after completing their degrees.

The new framework also brings in stricter compliance checks and higher English-language requirements. Together, these changes reduce both the time available and the flexibility international graduates have to secure employment in the UK. India-UK mobility talks remain ongoing? Even as entry routes tighten, formal mobility arrangements between the two countries remain in place. The Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, signed in May 2021, continues to operate. It includes the Young Professionals Scheme, which allows Indians aged 18 to 30 to live and work in the UK for up to two years. Separately, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which is awaiting ratification by the UK Parliament, includes provisions to ease the movement of professionals between the two countries.