US B1/B2 visa: Interview wait time shortens for Indians; Hyderabad shortest

How long do Indian travellers wait for a US tourist or business visa interview? The answer varies sharply across cities, with the latest figures from the US Department of State’s Global Visa Wait Times portal showing wide differences in processing.

The US Consulate in Hyderabad has the shortest wait at about 4.5 months. Mumbai has the longest delay, with applicants waiting up to 11 months for an appointment. The US Embassy in New Delhi lists an average wait of 6.5 months, while Chennai and Kolkata record waits of 5 months and 5.5 months.

US Embassy New Delhi: 6.5 months average wait; 11 months next appointment US Consulate Mumbai: 11 months average wait; 11 months next appointment US Consulate Chennai (Madras): 5 months average wait; 5 months next appointment US Consulate Kolkata: 5.5 months average wait; 5.5 months next appointment US Consulate Hyderabad: 4.5 months average wait; 4.5 months next appointment What does the average wait time reflect? The average wait time is based on how long applicants waited from the date they paid their visa fee to the day they attended their interview in the previous month. It offers a sense of recent processing levels at a consulate. Sudden surges or drops in demand may not appear immediately because this measure relies on past data.

What does the next appointment date show? The next available appointment marks the earliest interview slot open for booking. This figure shifts often, depending on newly released slots or cancellations. For applicants starting the process now, this date gives the clearest indication of how soon an interview could be secured. In short, the average wait time reflects recent trends, while the next appointment date shows what is available at the moment. Both help applicants plan their travel timelines. Tips for travellers • The Department of State updates wait times regularly. • These figures apply to applicants who need an interview and are not eligible for a waiver.