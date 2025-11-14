Home / Immigration / US lawmaker to introduce bill to completely eliminate H-1B visa programme

US lawmaker to introduce bill to completely eliminate H-1B visa programme

Trump administration has launched a massive crackdown to check abuse in the H-1B visa programme which is used by companies, particularly technology companies

H-1B Visa
In September this year, President Donald Trump issued a Proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers' as an important initial step to reform the H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme.
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An American lawmaker will be introducing a bill to completely eliminate the H-1B visa programme and take away the pathway to citizenship that it offers, forcing individuals to "return home when their visa expires.

My dear fellow Americans, I'm introducing a bill to completely eliminate the H-1B visa programme, which has been riddled with fraud and abuse and has been displacing American workers for decades, Congresswoman from Gerogia, Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a video posted on X on Thursday.

She said that there will only be one exemption in her bill, which will allow for a 10,000 per year cap on visas issued to medical professionals like doctors and nurses who provide life-saving care to Americans.

Greene however noted that even this 10,000 per year cap will be phased out over 10 years to allow us time to build our own pipeline of American doctors and physicians.

Greene added that her bill will also take away the pathway to citizenship, forcing visa holders to return home when their visa expires.

She further said that the intention of her bill is to restore the original intent of the H-1B visa, which was for it to be temporary.

These visas were intended to fulfill a specialty occupational need at a given time. People should not be allowed to come and live here forever. We thank them for their expertise, but we also wish them well so they may return to their home country, she said.

Now this will completely end the H-1B visa programme and all other sectors in the job force and in the workforce. This is America first. It's time to put American citizens first instead of foreigners first, and this has been an abuse for far too long. Americans deserve a future. They deserve a chance. And I believe Americans are the most talented people in the world, the most creative, and I want them to have their American dream, she said.

In order to build the country's pipeline of American doctors and medical professionals, Greene said that her bill will prohibit Medicare-funded residency programmes from admitting non-citizen medical students into their programmes.

She noted that last year alone, there were over 9000 doctors in the US who graduated from medical school but were left without a residency placement. Meanwhile, in 2023 alone, there were over 5000 foreign-born doctors who received residency spots, she said.

This is entirely unfair, and it's America last. My bill will help mitigate the shortage of doctors and nurses in our country, the shortage that we face while at the same time serve as an off-ramp from our reliance on foreign workers by allowing us time to fill our residency programmes with American doctors, she said.

There is a congressionally mandated cap of 65,000 regular H-1B visas and another 20,000 for US advanced degree holders that are issued per year. US businesses use the H-1B programme to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.

The Trump administration has launched a massive crackdown to check abuse in the H-1B visa programme which is used by companies, particularly technology companies, to employ foreign workers in the US.

Indian professionals, including technology workers and physicians, are among the largest cohort of H-1B visa holders. Companies can apply for permanent residency for their H-1B employees, who can apply for US citizenship five years after receiving their Green Cards.

In September this year, President Donald Trump issued a Proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers' as an important initial step to reform the H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme.

Under the Proclamation, certain H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025 must be accompanied by an additional USD 100,000 payment as a condition of eligibility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

California revokes 17,000 immigrant trucking licences under Trump pressure

Saudi's free 96-hour stopover visa lets Indians perform Umrah in transit

Trump wants skilled foreign workers to train Americans, then 'return home'

US to keep H-1B visas, tighten vetting: Homeland Security's dual strategy

Trump on H-1B visa: US doesn't have enough talent, needs foreign workers

Topics :H-1B visa rowH-1B VisaH-1B norm

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story