US court strikes down Trump's $100,000 H-1B fee: What changes now

A US federal court has struck down the controversial $100,000 fee imposed by President Donald Trump on H-1B visa applications, delivering a major relief to thousands of Indian professionals and American companies that depend on skilled

foreign talent.

The ruling, delivered by US District Judge Leo Sorokin in Massachusetts, found that the fee amounted to a tax that had not been authorised by Congress.

The decision removes a significant financial burden that had threatened to reshape one of the most important work visa programmes used by Indian technology professionals.

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The H-1B visa programme allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialised occupations that require advanced technical or professional skills. Indians account for the overwhelming majority of H-1B beneficiaries each year, making

any change to the programme particularly important for Indian workers and employers. Why was the fee introduced? In September last year, Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications. The administration argued that the measure would discourage excessive reliance on foreign workers and encourage employers to hire more Americans. The fee represented a dramatic increase in the cost of hiring overseas talent. Although H-1B-related expenses are generally borne by sponsoring employers rather than workers, industry groups and state governments argued that the move would make it far more expensive for businesses, universities and healthcare institutions to recruit skilled professionals.

The fee was also part of a broader effort by the administration to tighten the H-1B programme. Other proposed measures included raising wage requirements for H-1B workers and modifying the annual visa lottery system to favour higher-paid applicants. Why did the court strike it down? JudgeSorokin ruled that the administration had exceeded its authority. Accordingto the court, the $100,000 payment functioned as a tax regardless of how it was described by the government. Since the US Constitution gives Congress the authority to impose taxes, the administration could not introduce such a charge without explicit legislative approval. The judge said the policy imposed a tax on H-1B petitions without the necessary delegation of power from Congress. He also cited recent legal principles limiting executive authority to impose taxes or tariffs without clear statutory backing.

Thecase was brought by California and 19 other states, which argued that the fee would harm key sectors such as healthcare, education and technology that rely heavily on highly skilled international workers. What does it mean for professionals? Forprofessionals seeking opportunities in the US, the ruling removes a major source of uncertainty. The H-1B programme remains one of the most important pathways for Indian engineers, software developers, researchers, healthcare professionals and other skilled workers to work in the United States. Had the fee remained in place, many employers could have reconsidered hiring foreign workers because of the sharply higher costs. Smaller companies, start-ups, universities and hospitals would likely have faced the greatest challenges.

Indian diaspora organisations have welcomed the decision. Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) talking to PTI, said the ruling restores predictability and fairness to the employment-based immigration system. He argued that access to global talent remains essential for sectors such as technology, healthcare and advanced manufacturing. Is the matter settled? Not yet. The Trump administration has already indicated that it will appeal the ruling. TheWhite House maintains that the president has broad authority to restrict the entry of foreign nationals and has defended the fee as part of efforts to

reform what it considers an abused visa programme. Legal challenges are continuing in other courts as well. Separate lawsuits have also been filed by the US Chamber of Commerce and a nurse recruitment company. Sanjeev Joshipura, executive director of Indiaspora, welcomed the ruling but cautioned that the administration could still pursue other procedural changes affecting H-1B applicants without violating existing law, quoted by PTI. The bigger picture The judgment is significant because it reinforces limits on executive action in immigration policy when financial charges are involved. While the court's decision removes the immediate threat of a $100,000 H-1B fee, the broader debate over skilled immigration in the US remains unresolved.