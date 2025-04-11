OPT removal, visa scrutiny by US: Why Indian student enrolment fell 28%

If you're an Indian student looking to study in the United States, there’s a new layer of uncertainty. The number of Indian students in the US fell nearly 28 per cent year-on-year in March 2025, just as a new bill was introduced in the US Congress that could scrap the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme.

OPT allows international students, especially in STEM fields, to work in the US for up to three years after graduation. The new bill, called the Fairness for High-Skilled American Act 2025, argues that this gives international graduates an unfair advantage over local students.

Sharp drop post July 2024

Data from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), maintained by the US Department of Homeland Security, shows a sharp month-on-month decline in Indian students.

— Indian student numbers dropped from 3,48,446 in July 2024 to 2,55,447 in August 2024

— This coincides with the start of the academic year in the US

— Since then, figures have hovered around 2,55,000 until March 2025

Until last year, Indian student enrolment in the US had been on a steady upward trend.

OPT under threat, sentiment down

“The 28% decline in Indian student enrolment in the US for FY25 is primarily due to visa uncertainties, proposed termination of the OPT programme, and rising tuition costs,” Siddharth Iyer, chief operating officer at One Step Global told Business Standard.

He added, “The potential end of OPT has caused significant concern. Approximately 97,556 Indian students participated in OPT in the 2023–2024 academic year, and the proposed termination has raised fears about job prospects and financial stability.”

Rupee depreciation and cost pressure

Iyer also pointed out that the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar has pushed costs even higher. Annual study expenses in the US now range from $25,000 to $45,000, making the option more difficult for Indian families to afford.

Visa scrutiny and deportation fears

There has also been a rise in anxiety over visa enforcement. Under President Donald Trump’s new administration, cases of deportations and increased scrutiny of international students have come into focus. Videos of some of the arrests, showing plain-clothes officers handcuff and arrest students near their homes, have gone viral and sent shockwaves through the international student community. Over 80 universities have reported revoked visas, according to a tracker by Inside Higher Ed, hitting students and faculty from coast-to-coast.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed last month that at least 300 visas have been revoked, adding that the department was targeting those who were involved in activities that "run counter" to US national interests.

Many of those targeted have participated in some form of pro-Palestinian activity. In other cases, cancellations appear to be connected to those with some sort of criminal record, or legal infractions like driving over the speed limit, immigration lawyers have said.

Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director at Career Mosaic, clarified that most deportations involve people violating their visa conditions.

“Reports of deportations have added to the fear, but these cases are not about law-abiding F-1 visa holders,” said Zaveri. “They usually involve illegal entry, unauthorised work, or participation in politically sensitive protests.”

Policy impact and student choices

Education consultants say students are now considering other countries.

“Current trends suggest a longer-term shift, as Indian students increasingly look at countries like Germany and France, which offer affordable education and more predictable immigration policies,” said Iyer.

He added, “The Indian government should engage in diplomatic discussions with countries like the US to advocate for the interests of Indian students. It can also help by improving domestic higher education and offering information on alternative destinations.”

American degrees still draw many

Despite the concerns, US universities continue to attract students, especially for programmes in science, tech, and business.

“Despite the current situation, the US remains a top destination—particularly for STEM, business, and research-intensive programmes,” said Zaveri. “The OPT programme still exists and allows up to three years of post-study work.”

He also said that most visa problems stem from misinformation. “It’s essential to separate fact from fear. Students entering through legal routes and following rules are not at risk.”

“Student mobility has bounced back before. US education still offers unmatched academic value and career preparation,” he said.