Your US visa, green card at risk? USCIS will scan Facebook, Insta, X posts

Your posts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram could get your US visa rejected or revoked, under new rules announced by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The immigration agency said it would treat online activity supporting organisations or causes considered anti-Semitic by the Trump administration as a “negative factor” while deciding visa applications.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathisers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “DHS Sec. Kristi Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here.”

Posts that may lead to visa rejection

According to USCIS, posts supporting organisations like Hamas, Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi movement — all designated terrorist groups by the US government — will be treated as grounds for denying visas or residency.

In its statement, USCIS said, “social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting or supporting anti-Semitic terrorism, anti-Semitic terrorist organisations or other anti-Semitic activity” would be scrutinised while assessing immigration benefits.

Policy applies to students, visa holders and Green Card applicants

The change takes effect immediately and applies to student visa holders as well as applicants for permanent residency. Applicants may be asked to list their social media handles on nine immigration forms, though not passwords.

The move comes under Executive Order 14161, signed by President Donald Trump in January 2025. The order directs agencies to tighten immigration screening and reinstate earlier vetting procedures.

Hundreds of student visas cancelled

The official guidance follows recent actions by the Trump administration to revoke visas of international students already in the US. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the end of last month that visas had been cancelled for around 300 people. “Non-US citizens do not have the same rights as Americans,” Rubio said. “It’s my discretion, not that of judges, to issue or deny visas.”

“Online behaviour will be under the microscope, with authorities potentially reviewing posts, comments, and interactions that may seem harmless but could raise flags under stricter US policies,” Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration told Business Standard.

Singh also warned about the possibility of overreach. “A casual remark or an outdated opinion could now be misinterpreted, potentially affecting visa approvals.”

Ketan Mukhija, senior partner at Burgeon Law, said applicants should treat their online profiles with the same care as formal documentation. “To protect themselves legally, immigrants should maintain restrictive privacy settings and ensure their social media profiles match the details on their immigration applications,” he said.

Tips for Indian applicants

Varun Singh shared a few ways Indian applicants can reduce the risk of complications:

Review your social media history: Delete old posts, comments or shares that may be flagged

Stay consistent across applications: Your online information should match your official forms

Be mindful of online associations: Following or engaging with politically sensitive pages may raise concerns

Think before you post: Even light-hearted content can be misunderstood

Seek expert guidance: An immigration lawyer can help with reviewing digital footprints before filing applications