US sees 20% fall in foreign student arrivals in August, 45% drop from India

The number of international students arriving in the United States dropped by almost a fifth in August, just as American universities began their new academic year, according to federal data.

The preliminary figures released by the US National Travel and Tourism Office show a 19 per cent fall in student visa arrivals compared with the same month in 2024. The decline follows smaller dips in June and July, but August usually records the highest volume of incoming students. This year, 313,138 students arrived on study visas.

Experts say the downturn reflects growing unease among foreign students as the Trump administration tightens scrutiny of visa applications. Many universities fear the shift could dent enrolments and strain budgets already reliant on international tuition fees.

Warning signs for American colleges Around 1.1 million international students were enrolled in the United States last year, forming a crucial revenue base for tuition-driven colleges. Because they are not eligible for federal financial aid, most international students pay full fees, an important source of income for many institutions. The latest figures suggest the rebound in international enrolment seen after the pandemic may now be reversing. “The United States is at a turning point in the development of international education in the autumn of 2025,” wrote Karim Jivani, immigration attorney at Reddy Neumann Brown PC in a blog post. “The nation has long taken pride in being the top academic destination in the globe, drawing bright students from all over the world to study, create, and support research that advances society and the economy. However, recent changes in Trump administration policy have started to undermine that basis.”

Visa delays and travel bans Many students who had planned to begin their studies this year faced obstacles obtaining visas. In late May, the State Department paused the scheduling of visa interviews for foreign students. The process resumed three weeks later but with new rules requiring checks of visa applicants’ social media accounts. A travel ban announced in June added further uncertainty. The ban and other restrictions covered 19 countries, most of them in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Federal data show these regions saw the steepest declines in arrivals this August: < 33 per cent drop from Africa