US sees 20% fall in foreign student arrivals in August, 45% drop from India
International student arrivals to the United States fell by 19% in August 2025, with the steepest decline from India, as visa delays and new travel bans under Trump disrupted university enrolmentSurbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
The number of international students arriving in the United States dropped by almost a fifth in August, just as American universities began their new academic year, according to federal data.
The preliminary figures released by the US National Travel and Tourism Office show a 19 per cent fall in student visa arrivals compared with the same month in 2024. The decline follows smaller dips in June and July, but August usually records the highest volume of incoming students. This year, 313,138 students arrived on study visas.
Experts say the downturn reflects growing unease among foreign students as the Trump administration tightens scrutiny of visa applications. Many universities fear the shift could dent enrolments and strain budgets already reliant on international tuition fees.
Warning signs for American colleges
Around 1.1 million international students were enrolled in the United States last year, forming a crucial revenue base for tuition-driven colleges. Because they are not eligible for federal financial aid, most international students pay full fees, an important source of income for many institutions.
The latest figures suggest the rebound in international enrolment seen after the pandemic may now be reversing. “The United States is at a turning point in the development of international education in the autumn of 2025,” wrote Karim Jivani, immigration attorney at Reddy Neumann Brown PC in a blog post. “The nation has long taken pride in being the top academic destination in the globe, drawing bright students from all over the world to study, create, and support research that advances society and the economy. However, recent changes in Trump administration policy have started to undermine that basis.”
Visa delays and travel bans
Many students who had planned to begin their studies this year faced obstacles obtaining visas. In late May, the State Department paused the scheduling of visa interviews for foreign students. The process resumed three weeks later but with new rules requiring checks of visa applicants’ social media accounts.
A travel ban announced in June added further uncertainty. The ban and other restrictions covered 19 countries, most of them in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
Federal data show these regions saw the steepest declines in arrivals this August:
< 33 per cent drop from Africa
< 17 per cent drop from the Middle East
< 24 per cent drop from Asia — including a 45 per cent fall from India, the largest source of international students to the US
Fears of tougher years ahead
Some returning students avoided travelling home this summer, worried they might face problems re-entering the country under the new rules.
“The United States now has the challenge of maintaining its reputation as a country of opportunity, openness, and learning rather than merely controlling its borders,” Jivani wrote. “Who studies in America and what kind of America survives will depend on the answer to that question in the years to come.”
