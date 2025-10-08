The new downgrade: H-1B grooms lose appeal in India's marriage market

Indian families who once saw marrying a Non-Resident Indian, or at least someone with an H-1B visa, as the surest path to a better life abroad, are now rethinking their plans. Uncertainty over US visa rules has made many wary of wedding Indian citizens working in America, fearing their immigration status or jobs could suddenly collapse.

Nineteen-year-old medical student Sidhi Sharma from Haryana recently abandoned plans to marry an NRI, Reuters reported. “I had always dreamed of settling in the US after marriage,” she said. “Trump has shut the door for me.”

“Immigration policies may be written in Washington, but their ripple effects are seen at Indian dinner tables when families discuss marriages,” Anuradha Gupta, founder of matchmaking service Vows For Eternity told Reuters.

From prized prospects to uncertain matches The United States is home to about 2.1 million NRIs, once considered ideal marriage prospects in India. But the return of Donald Trump to power, and his overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, which employs thousands of skilled Indians, has cooled that fascination. “For years, there was a craze for NRI grooms,” Reuters quoted Vanaja Rao, founder of Vanaja Rao Quick Marriages. “That craze has faded since Trump returned to power, especially over the past six months.” Many families are now delaying weddings, waiting for clarity on immigration policies. “It’s not just H-1B, it’s general immigration unpredictability,” a 26-year-old Indian professional living in Atlanta, Georgia told Reuters.

Matchmaking apps introduce visa filters In India’s southern states, where families have traditionally sought NRI alliances, matchmaking apps are responding to this shift. Premium platform Knot.dating has added a ‘US visa filter’ to its app. The company’s co-founder and CEO Jasveer Singh told Reuters about 1,000 NRIs had joined the platform — 60 per cent on H-1B visas and 40 per cent with green cards. “Visa status has become a deal-maker or breaker,” he said. “When families consider marriage, it’s about long-term stability, not just love or lifestyle,” said Gupta. “The US is no longer the ultimate aspiration.”

Marriage for immigration under scrutiny Even as the appeal of marrying an NRI fades, some continue to see marriage as a way to secure residency. But in the United States, marriage for immigration benefits is treated with deep suspicion. Beyond unions linked to H-1B visa holders, the main incentive has often been a green card — and eventually, citizenship. However, immigration lawyers warn that marrying solely for this purpose can lead to serious consequences, including deportation. What counts as marriage fraud under US law According to the Herman Law Firm, marriage fraud can take several forms, including:

• Marrying someone for money or immigration benefits • Entering a fake marriage where both parties know it isn’t genuine • Deceiving someone into marriage under false pretences “First, make sure you’re not entering marriage to boycott the US immigration law, which is punishable by law,” the firm notes. Even legitimate marriages face scrutiny, with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) demanding detailed proof that the relationship is genuine, starting with the marriage certificate. “But that’s just the beginning,” the firm adds. “Every piece of information, every deadline, and every piece of evidence can make or break your case.” Legal experts caution against navigating this process without professional guidance.