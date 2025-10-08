Home / Immigration / France sees 17% rise in Indian students, nears 2030 target of 30,000

France sees 17% rise in Indian students, nears 2030 target of 30,000

France has recorded a 17% rise in Indian student enrolments for 2024-25, bringing it closer to its goal of hosting 30,000 Indian students by 2030, the Embassy of France said

'Choose France' initiative in Delhi
Surbhi Gloria Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
France has reported a 17 per cent rise in Indian student enrolments for the 2024–2025 academic year, moving closer to its goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students by 2030, according to the Embassy of France in India.
 
The Embassy on Tuesday hosted the Delhi leg of its flagship higher education outreach, the Choose France Tour 2025. The tour began in Chennai on October 5 and will travel next to Kolkata and Mumbai on October 9 and 11.
 

Growing interest in French education

 
The initiative gives students, parents, and educators a chance to interact with French institutions and learn about study opportunities, scholarships, and visa processes. This year’s edition comes as Indian interest in French universities continues to grow.
 
“This momentum marks a crucial step toward the ambitious goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030, a target set at the highest level of government,” the Embassy said in a statement.
 

'We welcome Indian students with open hearts'

 
Speaking to Business Standard on the sidelines of the Delhi event, Grégor Trumel, Counsellor for Education, Science and Culture at the Embassy of France in India, said France remains deeply committed to hosting international students.
 
“France may not be the normal choice for Indian students owing to the cultural differences and language, but we welcome them with open hearts. We have among the finest institutes and some of the best opportunities that international students can avail,” said Trumel.
 

50 top institutions on tour

 
This year’s Choose France Tour features over 50 leading French institutions, including public universities and engineering, business, and art schools. Attendees receive one-to-one advice on academic programmes, scholarships, and life in France.
 
“France’s commitment to India is a clear priority, best illustrated by our ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030, a goal we will achieve together, driven by our faith in your exceptional talent,” said France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou.
 
He pointed to initiatives such as Classes Internationales and the simplification of visa processes as “tangible investments” in students’ academic and professional success.
 
“We see each student as a future partner in our bilateral relationship; their success in France will not only shape their careers but also strengthen the ties with over 1,000 French employers operating in India. France welcomes you not just as students, but as key contributors to a brighter, shared tomorrow,” said Mathou.

