US to green card holders, visitors: Carry ID at all times or risk fine

Green card holders and other non-citizens in the United States must carry their registration documents at all times or risk fines and a misdemeanour charge, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a public advisory on Wednesday.

“Always carry your alien registration documentation. Not having these when stopped by federal law enforcement can lead to a misdemeanour and fines,” CBP posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The advisory is based on Section 1304(e) of Title 8 of the US Code, which makes it mandatory for non-citizens aged 18 and older to carry their alien registration card—commonly known as the Green Card—or equivalent proof of status.

“Every alien, eighteen years of age and over, shall at all times carry with him and have in his personal possession any certificate of alien registration or alien registration receipt card issued to him,” the CBP reminded. The notice applies to legal permanent residents, visitors on visas, and other registered non-citizens in the US, many of whom may not be aware that failing to carry their documents—even during routine travel—can lead to penalties if questioned by federal officials. Indians are second-largest immigrant group in the US This warning could affect a large number of Indians living in the US. As of 2024, Indians made up 6.1 per cent of all new US citizens, with 49,700 naturalised in that year, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). They ranked just behind Mexico, which accounted for 13.1 per cent of naturalisations.

“Among the top five countries of birth for people naturalising in FY 2024, Mexico was the lead country with 13.1 per cent of all naturalisations, followed by India (6.1 per cent), the Philippines (5.0 per cent), the Dominican Republic (4.9 per cent), and Vietnam (4.1 per cent),” said the USCIS report. While naturalised citizens do not fall under this advisory, green card holders (those who have lawful permanent residency) do. A Green Card, formally called the Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551), serves as their proof of status. DHS signals stricter enforcement In April, US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Director Kristi Noem reiterated the same rule in a separate statement. “All non-citizens 18 and older must carry this documentation (registration proof) at all times,” she said. “The administration has directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritise enforcement. There will be no sanctuary for non-compliance.”