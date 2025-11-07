US to revise Green Card Lottery process: What changes in Diversity Visa?

The US Department of State on Wednesday announced that it will introduce changes to the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery entry process for the upcoming DV-2027 programme, which offers a pathway to permanent residency for up to 55,000 immigrants each year.

In a notice released this week, the Department said the registration process is being updated but did not specify what changes are being introduced. Officials confirmed that the opening date for DV-2027 applications and the date for result availability on the Entry Status Check (ESC) portal will be revealed soon.

Despite the procedural updates, the Department confirmed that the visa issuance period remains the same. Selected applicants in the DV-2027 draw will be able to apply for their immigrant visas between October 1, 2026, and September 30, 2027, the standard one-year window for Diversity Visa processing.

The Department urged applicants to follow the official website, dvprogram.state.gov, for authentic updates on the new entry process and registration schedule. What is the Diversity Visa lottery? The Diversity Visa programme, often called the Green Card Lottery, allows nationals of countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States to apply for permanent residency. “It’s a chance for those who otherwise may not have many options,” said the US Department of State. The programme is free to enter, but participants must meet certain educational or work experience criteria. Those selected undergo interviews with US consular officers, who determine whether they qualify for the visa.

Who can apply for Diversity visa? Only people born in countries with low immigration rates to the United States are eligible for the DV lottery. Countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Brazil are excluded this year, as more than 50,000 of their nationals have migrated to the United States in the past five years. Countries ineligible for the 2026 draw include: Bangladesh Brazil Canada China (including Hong Kong SAR) Colombia Cuba Dominican Republic El Salvador Haiti Honduras India Jamaica Mexico Nigeria Pakistan Philippines South Korea Venezuela Vietnam People born in Macau SAR and Taiwan remain eligible. Those born in ineligible countries may still qualify through their spouse or parents if either was born in an eligible country. For example, an Indian applicant married to a Nepali citizen may be eligible to apply under Nepal’s eligibility.

How much does the process cost? While entry to the DV lottery is free, those selected must pay a non-refundable visa application fee of $330 before their interview. Additional costs may arise from required medical examinations or documentation. “There are no guarantees in the process, as being selected does not automatically ensure a visa,” said an official from the US Embassy in New Delhi. “You still need to meet all conditions under US law.” What are the fraud risks in the DV lottery? The Department has cautioned applicants against fraud and false claims. “If someone claims to be collecting fees on behalf of the US Department of State or notifying winners directly, it’s a scam,” warned the Department.