Datanomics: Indians flock to OECD countries as migration surges

India leads as the top source of new migrants to OECD nations, with rising citizenship acquisitions and student enrolments highlighting a growing global footprint

Out of all the people acquiring citizenship of OECD countries in 2023, 8 per cent were former Indian citizens — the highest among all countries, rising from 2.71 per cent in 1995. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:01 PM IST
The foreign-born population in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)  nations as a share of the total was 11.5 per cent in 2024, up from 9.1 per cent in 2014, according to a recent report on migration by the bloc. Further, over 0.6 million new immigrants to OECD nations came from India in 2023 — the highest among all countries — and constituted 7.5 per cent of total new immigrants that year.
 
Indians frontrunners in acquiring citizenship
 
Share of countries whose former citizens acquired citizenship in OECD countries out of all acquisitions (%) 
Out of all the people acquiring citizenship of OECD countries in 2023, 8 per cent were former Indian citizens — the highest among all countries, rising from 2.71 per cent in 1995. 
 
Note: Only former nationals of top non-OECD countries, who acquired nationality of OECD countries, have been considered.
Source: OECD's International Migration Database, BS calculations
 
Seeking education on foreign shores
  Stock of international tertiary-level students enrolled in OECD countries (mn)
 
The number of Indian students enrolled in tertiary education programmes in OECD countries increased by more than 310 per cent from 0.17 million in 2014 to 0.7 million in 2023, just behind China with 0.84 million students. 
 
Note: Only top non-OECD countries have been taken. Figures have been rounded off. Tertiary education refers to all formal post-secondary education, including public and private universities, colleges, technical training institutes, and vocational schools, according to World Bank.
Source: OECD's International Migration Outlook 2025, BS calculations
 
Services absorb foreign-born persons
 
Sector-wise employment of foreign-born persons in the US, UK & EU (%)
 
Over 75 per cent and 72 per cent of foreign-born persons in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) were employed, while the proportion was two-third in the European Union (EU). Trade and health services employed a relatively larger proportion of foreign-born persons in OECD countries. However, 44 per cent of foreign-born tertiary-educated workers in OECD nations were employed in relatively low-skilled occupations, as opposed to 17 per cent of native-born workers.  
 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

