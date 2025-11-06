Datanomics: Indians flock to OECD countries as migration surges

The foreign-born population in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) nations as a share of the total was 11.5 per cent in 2024, up from 9.1 per cent in 2014, according to a recent report on migration by the bloc. Further, over 0.6 million new immigrants to OECD nations came from India in 2023 — the highest among all countries — and constituted 7.5 per cent of total new immigrants that year.

Indians frontrunners in acquiring citizenship

Share of countries whose former citizens acquired citizenship in OECD countries out of all acquisitions (%)

Out of all the people acquiring citizenship of OECD countries in 2023, 8 per cent were former Indian citizens — the highest among all countries, rising from 2.71 per cent in 1995.

Note: Only former nationals of top non-OECD countries, who acquired nationality of OECD countries, have been considered. Source: OECD's International Migration Database, BS calculations Seeking education on foreign shores Stock of international tertiary-level students enrolled in OECD countries (mn) The number of Indian students enrolled in tertiary education programmes in OECD countries increased by more than 310 per cent from 0.17 million in 2014 to 0.7 million in 2023, just behind China with 0.84 million students. Note: Only top non-OECD countries have been taken. Figures have been rounded off. Tertiary education refers to all formal post-secondary education, including public and private universities, colleges, technical training institutes, and vocational schools, according to World Bank.