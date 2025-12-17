The Trump administration on Tuesday expanded US travel restrictions to 20 additional countries and the Palestinian Authority, a move that education groups say will affect international students and exchange visitors, alongside tourists and migrants. India is not on the list.
The decision doubles the number of nations covered under sweeping limits announced earlier this year. Five more countries have been added to the full travel ban, while partial restrictions now apply to travellers from 15 others. The updated travel ban will take effect on January 1, 2026. Existing visa holders are exempt.
What does the latest US travel ban cover
In June, President Donald Trump announced a ban on travellers from 12 countries, with heightened restrictions on citizens from seven others. The policy revived one of the most closely watched measures from his first term in office.
The countries facing a full ban at that stage were:
Afghanistan
Myanmar
Chad
Republic of Congo
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Haiti
Iran
Libya
Somalia
Sudan
Yemen
At the same time, stricter entry limits were imposed on travellers from:
Burundi
Cuba
Laos
Sierra Leone
Togo
Turkmenistan
Venezuela
Which new countries were added to the full ban
On Tuesday, the administration said citizens of five more countries would be barred from entering the United States:
Burkina Faso
Mali
Niger
South Sudan
Syria
The proclamation also fully restricts travel by people holding Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents. South Sudan was already subject to substantial restrictions before this announcement.
Which countries now face partial restrictions
An additional 15 countries have been placed under partial travel limits. These restrictions apply both to people seeking to visit the US and those planning to immigrate.
The countries are:
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Benin
Ivory Coast
Dominica
Gabon
Gambia
Malawi
Mauritania
Nigeria
Senegal
Tanzania
Tonga
Zambia
Zimbabwe
How will international students and exchanges be affected
Education groups say the expansion will affect students and exchange visitors across several regions.
In a statement shared with Business Standard, NAFSA: Association of International Educators said international students and exchange visitors would continue to feel the effects of both full and partial bans.
“While anticipated, the expansion of the travel ban is disappointing and misguided,” said NAFSA. “We as international educators take national security—and our commitment to uphold it—very seriously. Yet blanket travel bans based on entire nationalities or visa categories do not make the United States safer. In fact, they do the opposite. They make us weaker.”
NAFSA also warned that tighter entry rules could push talent towards other countries.
“At a time when countries including China, Canada, Germany, and Japan are actively courting talented students, scholars, and researchers from around the world, this travel ban sends the message that the United States is better off without their contributions,” the association said.
It raised questions about the data used to justify the move. “Furthermore, the proclamation’s rationale is based in part on visa overstay rates that are known to be deeply flawed. Using inaccurate data to justify a policy that has such far-reaching consequences for U.S. global engagement is misleading.”
“The administration’s latest actions will undoubtedly prevent some of the world’s best and brightest students from contributing to U.S. predominance in research, science, and innovation,” NAFSA said. “This is yet another grave misstep that will have long-lasting consequences on US global competitiveness.”
Why did the US expand the travel restrictions
The administration said the decision was part of broader efforts to tighten entry standards for travel and immigration. Officials had earlier indicated that the list could grow following the arrest of an Afghan national suspected of involvement in the shooting of two National Guard troops over the Thanksgiving weekend.
In its announcement, the administration said several of the affected countries had “widespread corruption, fraudulent or unreliable civil documents and criminal records,” which it said made vetting difficult.
It also pointed to high visa overstay rates, refusal by some governments to accept deported nationals, and what it described as a lack of stability or government control. Immigration enforcement, foreign policy and national security concerns were also cited.
Who is exempt from the US travel ban
The proclamation says the following groups are not affected:
• People who already hold valid US visas
• Lawful permanent residents of the United States
• Certain visa categories, including diplomats and athletes
• Individuals whose entry is considered to serve US interests
The changes will apply from January 1, 2026.