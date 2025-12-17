The Trump administration on Tuesday expanded US travel restrictions to 20 additional countries and the Palestinian Authority, a move that education groups say will affect international students and exchange visitors, alongside tourists and migrants. India is not on the list.

The decision doubles the number of nations covered under sweeping limits announced earlier this year. Five more countries have been added to the full travel ban, while partial restrictions now apply to travellers from 15 others. The updated travel ban will take effect on January 1, 2026. Existing visa holders are exempt.

What does the latest US travel ban cover

In June, President Donald Trump announced a ban on travellers from 12 countries, with heightened restrictions on citizens from seven others. The policy revived one of the most closely watched measures from his first term in office. The countries facing a full ban at that stage were: Afghanistan Myanmar Chad Republic of Congo Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Haiti Iran Libya Somalia Sudan Yemen At the same time, stricter entry limits were imposed on travellers from: Burundi Cuba Laos Sierra Leone Togo Turkmenistan Venezuela Which new countries were added to the full ban On Tuesday, the administration said citizens of five more countries would be barred from entering the United States:

Burkina Faso Mali Niger South Sudan Syria The proclamation also fully restricts travel by people holding Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents. South Sudan was already subject to substantial restrictions before this announcement. Which countries now face partial restrictions An additional 15 countries have been placed under partial travel limits. These restrictions apply both to people seeking to visit the US and those planning to immigrate. The countries are: Angola Antigua and Barbuda Benin Ivory Coast Dominica Gabon Gambia Malawi Mauritania Nigeria Senegal Tanzania Tonga Zambia Zimbabwe How will international students and exchanges be affected Education groups say the expansion will affect students and exchange visitors across several regions.

In a statement shared with Business Standard, NAFSA: Association of International Educators said international students and exchange visitors would continue to feel the effects of both full and partial bans. “While anticipated, the expansion of the travel ban is disappointing and misguided,” said NAFSA. “We as international educators take national security—and our commitment to uphold it—very seriously. Yet blanket travel bans based on entire nationalities or visa categories do not make the United States safer. In fact, they do the opposite. They make us weaker.” NAFSA also warned that tighter entry rules could push talent towards other countries.

“At a time when countries including China, Canada, Germany, and Japan are actively courting talented students, scholars, and researchers from around the world, this travel ban sends the message that the United States is better off without their contributions,” the association said. It raised questions about the data used to justify the move. “Furthermore, the proclamation’s rationale is based in part on visa overstay rates that are known to be deeply flawed. Using inaccurate data to justify a policy that has such far-reaching consequences for U.S. global engagement is misleading.” “The administration’s latest actions will undoubtedly prevent some of the world’s best and brightest students from contributing to U.S. predominance in research, science, and innovation,” NAFSA said. “This is yet another grave misstep that will have long-lasting consequences on US global competitiveness.”

Why did the US expand the travel restrictions The administration said the decision was part of broader efforts to tighten entry standards for travel and immigration. Officials had earlier indicated that the list could grow following the arrest of an Afghan national suspected of involvement in the shooting of two National Guard troops over the Thanksgiving weekend. In its announcement, the administration said several of the affected countries had “widespread corruption, fraudulent or unreliable civil documents and criminal records,” which it said made vetting difficult. It also pointed to high visa overstay rates, refusal by some governments to accept deported nationals, and what it described as a lack of stability or government control. Immigration enforcement, foreign policy and national security concerns were also cited.