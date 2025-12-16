Home / Immigration / US B1/B2 visa approved in 3 minutes after rejection: Reddit user shares how

US B1/B2 visa approved in 3 minutes after rejection: Reddit user shares how

A Reddit user recounts how changes in profile and preparation helped him secure a US tourist visa in Delhi after an earlier rejection.

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Getting a US visa is often seen as an uphill task, especially for first-time applicants. A Reddit user, however, said he secured a B1/B2 tourist visa within minutes at the US consulate in Delhi, even after his earlier attempt had been rejected. In a detailed post, he described how his second application played out and what he felt worked in his favour.
 
According to the user, the visa interview was short and direct, adding that the visa officer did not ask for any documents apart from his passport.
 
While waiting for his turn, the user said he noticed another applicant ahead of him, a startup founder, whose case appeared uncertain at first but was eventually approved.
 
What was the visa interview experience in Delhi like?
 
The Reddit user said the visa officer asked routine questions around his job, travel plans, income and previous international travel. The entire exchange lasted a few minutes.
 
“He was typing on the keyboard for a bit and then approved the visa,” the user wrote.
 
No supporting documents were requested during the interview, he added.
 
How did the first attempt differ from the second?
 
The applicant compared his second interview with his first attempt earlier in the year. His initial interview took place in February at the Mumbai consulate, when he was 22, single, had no international travel history and earned a relatively low salary.
 
He said he was nervous during the first interview and struggled to speak fluently.
 
By the time of his second attempt in December, several things had changed. He had received a promotion, his salary had increased, and he had travelled to three countries on company-sponsored trips. The second interview, held in Delhi, lasted around three minutes. 
 
What questions were asked during the interview?
 
The user shared the broad areas covered during the interaction with the visa officer. These included:
 
< Purpose of travel to the United States
< Current role and employment details
< Previous international travel
< Family background
< Monthly in-hand salary
 
After entering notes into the system, the officer approved the visa, the user said.
 
What preparation tips did the applicant share?
 
The Redditor listed several steps he believed helped improve his chances the second time. These included:
 
< Researching common B1/B2 interview questions
< Practising answers with friends or colleagues
< Keeping responses short and to the point
< Avoiding extra information unless asked
 
He also said he used AI tools to refine how his answers were framed. 
 
What practical advice did he give for interview day?
 
Beyond interview preparation, the user shared logistical tips based on his experience at the Delhi consulate.
 
“There is locker facility available at Delhi, but I suggest go with some cash and all relevant documents in your file bag. Carry a water bottle to calm yourself as the queue is huge and there are lot of discussion you would overhear unintentionally which will increase your stress and anxiety,” the post noted.
 
He also advised reaching the embassy 30 to 40 minutes before the scheduled appointment, carrying minimal belongings and staying calm despite long queues and anxious conversations outside the consulate.
 
However, applicants must also note that they now need to disclose their social media history before entering the country. According to the latest rule, travellers would need to provide:
 
• Social media identifiers from the past five years
• Telephone numbers used over the last five years
• Email addresses used over the past ten years
• Names and addresses of family members

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

