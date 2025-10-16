US visa bulletin November 2025: Slow progress for Indian Green Card seekers

The US Department of State has released the visa bulletin for November 2025, showing minimal progress for Indian applicants across both family- and employment-based categories. Most priority dates remain unchanged from October, indicating another month of slow movement for Green Card hopefuls.

The monthly visa bulletin determines when immigrant visa applicants can submit documents to the US National Visa Center under the Final Action Dates and Application Filing Dates. It serves as a guide for individuals waiting to adjust their immigration status or apply for permanent residency.

What has changed for family-sponsored visas

In the family-sponsored category, only minor shifts are visible. The F2B preference, which covers unmarried adult children of permanent residents, advanced slightly to December 1, 2016, from November 22, 2016.

The F2A category for spouses and children of permanent residents remains at February 1, 2024, while other preferences — F1, F3, and F4 — continue unchanged in the final action chart. Under the Dates for Filing, small advances include: F2A moving to October 22, 2025 from September 22, 2025 F2B rising to March 8, 2017 from January 1, 2017 F4 shifting slightly to December 15, 2006 The bulletin lists 226,000 as the annual limit for family-sponsored preference immigrants, with per-country caps set at 7% of the total annual family- and employment-based quotas. Family-sponsored final action dates for India F1: November 8, 2016 (unchanged)

F2A: February 1, 2024 (unchanged) F2B: December 1, 2016 (was November 22, 2016) F3: September 8, 2011 (unchanged) F4: November 1, 2006 (unchanged) Family-sponsored dates for filing (India) F1: September 1, 2017 (unchanged) F2A: October 22, 2025 (was September 22, 2025) F2B: March 8, 2017 (was January 1, 2017) F3: July 22, 2012 (unchanged) F4: December 15, 2006 (was December 1, 2006) Modest progress for skilled professionals In the employment-based stream, India saw minimal movement. The EB-2 category for professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability inched forward to April 1, 2013, from January 1, 2013.

All other categories, including EB-1, EB-3, and the investor-based EB-5 routes, remain frozen. Employment-based final action dates for India EB-1: February 15, 2022 (unchanged) EB-2: April 1, 2013 (was January 1, 2013) EB-3: August 22, 2013 (unchanged) Other Workers: August 22, 2013 (unchanged) EB-4: July 1, 2020 EB-5 (Unreserved): February 1, 2021 (unchanged) EB-5 Set-Asides (Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure): Current Employment-based dates for filing (India) EB-1: April 15, 2023 (unchanged) EB-2: December 1, 2013 (unchanged) EB-3: August 15, 2014 (unchanged) Other Workers: August 15, 2014 (unchanged) EB-4: February 15, 2021 (unchanged) EB-5 (Unreserved): April 1, 2022 (unchanged)

EB-5 Set-Asides: Current How the employment-based categories work Employment-based visas are distributed under five preference categories, each serving different types of workers and investors: First preference (EB-1): For individuals with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors, and multinational executives or managers. Second preference (EB-2): For professionals holding advanced degrees or exceptional ability. Third preference (EB-3): For skilled and unskilled workers, capped at 10,000 visas for “other workers.” Fourth preference (EB-4): For special immigrants, including religious workers and certain US government employees abroad. Fifth preference (EB-5): For investors, divided into categories for rural, high-unemployment, and infrastructure investments. Each of the first three categories receives 28.6% of the annual global quota, while EB-4 and EB-5 each account for 7.1%.