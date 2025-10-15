3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
The Indian passport has taken a tumble in the latest global passport rankings, slipping several spots to 85th place, tied with Mauritania. Holders of an Indian passport can now travel visa-free to 57 countries, according to the latest Henley Passport Index released by London-based consultancy Henley & Partners.
Earlier this year, India was ranked 77th, with access to 59 destinations without needing a visa. The drop reflects changing global mobility agreements and tightening border policies among several nations.
Indian travellers can apply for an e-Visa to 44 countries, including Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Vietnam. The application is typically completed online before departure.
For instance:
1. Albania
2. Armenia
3. Azerbaijan
4. Bahamas
5. Bahrain
6. Bangladesh
7. Georgia
8. Hong Kong (SAR China)
9. Oman
10. Russia
11. Saudi Arabia
12. Singapore
13. South Africa
14. Türkiye
15. Ukraine
16. Uzbekistan
17. Vietnam
18. Zambia
A few countries, including Kenya, Seychelles, and St Kitts and Nevis, also require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to travel.
Global leaders in travel freedom
At the top of the 2025 ranking are three Asian nations. Singapore holds the first position with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea with 190 and Japan with 189.
China climbs steadily
Meanwhile, China has seen a major leap in global mobility over the past decade, climbing from 94th in 2015 to 64th in 2025. Its citizens can now visit 37 more destinations visa-free than they could ten years ago.
In the past year alone, Beijing has added 30 more visa-free destinations, expanding access through fresh agreements with countries across Europe, South America, and the Gulf.
“Recent developments, including granting visa free access to Russia, show Beijing’s ongoing strategy of increased openness. China’s moves — alongside new agreements with the Gulf states, South America, and several European countries — are bolstering the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in travel freedom,” the Henley report said.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.