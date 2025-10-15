The Indian passport has taken a tumble in the latest global passport rankings, slipping several spots to 85th place, tied with Mauritania. Holders of an Indian passport can now travel visa-free to 57 countries, according to the latest Henley Passport Index released by London-based consultancy Henley & Partners.

Earlier this year, India was ranked 77th, with access to 59 destinations without needing a visa. The drop reflects changing global mobility agreements and tightening border policies among several nations.

India’s ranking in Henley Passport Index 2025:

2006 – 71st

2007 – 73rd

2008 – 75th

2009 – 75th

2010 – 77th 2011 – 78th 2012 – 82nd 2013 – 74th 2014 – 76th 2015 – 88th 2016 – 85th 2017 – 87th 2018 – 81st 2019 – 82nd 2020 – 82nd 2021 – 90th 2022 – 83rd 2023 – 84th 2024 – 80th ALSO READ: Green card overhaul: US to revise criteria for skilled professionals 2025 – 85th Where Indians can travel without a visa Indians can currently travel visa-free to 12 destinations. These include Bhutan, Indonesia, Mauritius, and Trinidad and Tobago. The full list is: 1. Bhutan 2. Dominica 3. Haiti 4. Indonesia 5. Mauritius

6. Micronesia 7. Nepal 8. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 9. Senegal 10. Serbia 11. Trinidad and Tobago 12. Vanuatu Countries offering visa on arrival In 27 countries, Indian citizens can obtain a visa after landing. Popular destinations in this category include Sri Lanka, Maldives, Jordan, and Qatar. 1. Bolivia 2. Burundi 3. Cambodia 4. Cape Verde Islands 5. Comoro Islands 6. Djibouti 7. Ethiopia 8. Guinea-Bissau 9. Jordan 10. Laos 11. Madagascar 12. Maldives 13. Marshall Islands 14. Mongolia 15. Mozambique 16. Myanmar 17. Niue 18. Palau Islands 19. Qatar 20. Samoa 21. Sierra Leone 22. Sri Lanka

23. St Lucia 24. Tanzania 25. Timor-Leste 26. Togo ALSO READ: Student loses visa status after H-1B visa delay: Expert suggests next steps 27. Tuvalu Apply online before travelling Indian travellers can apply for an e-Visa to 44 countries, including Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Vietnam. The application is typically completed online before departure. For instance: 1. Albania 2. Armenia 3. Azerbaijan 4. Bahamas 5. Bahrain 6. Bangladesh 7. Georgia 8. Hong Kong (SAR China) 9. Oman 10. Russia 11. Saudi Arabia 12. Singapore 13. South Africa 14. Türkiye 15. Ukraine 16. Uzbekistan 17. Vietnam 18. Zambia

A few countries, including Kenya, Seychelles, and St Kitts and Nevis, also require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to travel. Global leaders in travel freedom At the top of the 2025 ranking are three Asian nations. Singapore holds the first position with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea with 190 and Japan with 189. China climbs steadily Meanwhile, China has seen a major leap in global mobility over the past decade, climbing from 94th in 2015 to 64th in 2025. Its citizens can now visit 37 more destinations visa-free than they could ten years ago.