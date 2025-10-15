Wales rejects UK govt's 6% foreign student fee levy plan: What it means

In a relief for foreign students, Wales has decided not to impose a levy on international student tuition fees, setting itself apart from the UK government’s plan to introduce a similar charge in England. The announcement ends weeks of speculation over whether the devolved administration would mirror Westminster’s proposal to tax overseas education income.

‘We really welcome international students,’ says minister

Education Secretary Lynne Neagle confirmed the decision while addressing the Senedd on October 8.

“We’re not seeking to moderate overseas student demand in this way and indeed we really welcome international students,” said Neagle. “We want our international students to continue to feel welcomed for the positive social, cultural and economic contributions they make in Wales, and we’re very keen to ensure that that continues — so there will not be a levy in Wales.”

England introduces 6% levy on overseas student fees The UK Labour government has announced a 6% levy on tuition fees paid by international students to English universities. The measure, introduced to help fund maintenance grants for domestic students, has been criticised by universities that warn it could deepen financial strain across the sector and cost about £620 million each year. The policy applies only in England unless devolved governments choose to adopt it. Wales’s refusal to follow suit reflects its decision to chart an independent course and to present itself as a welcoming destination for global talent.

Universities welcome decision Elwen Evans, chair of Universities Wales and vice-chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said the move sends a “clear message” that international students remain valued. “International students make a strong economic contribution to Wales as well as enriching our courses, campuses and communities,” said Evans. “The introduction of a levy – effectively an additional tax – would have had a detrimental impact on Welsh universities. It would have increased financial pressure on the sector, affected universities’ ability to support local communities and potentially reduced the number of places available for Welsh and UK students.”