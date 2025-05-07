Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / UK to tighten study, work visa rules amid Pakistan-led asylum surge

UK to tighten study, work visa rules amid Pakistan-led asylum surge

UK Home Office data shows asylum claims by Pakistani nationals rose 79 per cent in the past year, reaching 10,542 claims-the highest among all nationalities

Asylum UK, UK

Home Office figures show that more than 108,000 people claimed asylum in the UK last year—the highest since records began in 1979. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UK government has said it is building intelligence on foreign nationals who abuse study and work visa grants to later claim asylum, with Pakistani nationals leading the trend, according to a report by The Times.
 
A Home Office spokesperson said: “To tackle abuse by foreign nationals who arrive on work and study visas and go on to claim asylum, we are building intelligence on the profile of these individuals to identify them earlier and faster,” the BBC reported.
 
“We keep the visa system under constant review and where we detect trends, which may undermine our immigration rules, we will not hesitate to take action. Under our plan for change, our upcoming Immigration White Paper will set out a comprehensive plan to restore order to our broken immigration system,” the spokesperson added.
 
 
Rise in asylum claims from Pakistani nationals
 
UK Home Office data shows asylum claims by Pakistani nationals rose 79 per cent in the past year, reaching 10,542 claims—the highest among all nationalities.

Also Read

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

No UK asylum for sex offenders, fake advisers face Rs 17 lakh fine and jail

UK, UK visa, london

UK residents with Indian domicile now face tax on overseas income

UK houses, uk home, construction

UK rental aid: How Indian grads can claim up to Rs 2.68 lakh in 6 months

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

HPCL share price rises 2% on posting Q4 results; PAT rises 11% QoQ

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Pakistan shelling kills 9, injures 41 after India hits terror targets

 
The government has not yet disclosed full details of the crackdown, with more expected to be outlined in the Immigration White Paper later this month.
 
Labour’s proposals include rejecting visas for individuals fitting the profile of those who may later claim asylum, particularly from countries with high asylum claim rates.
 
Officials also plan to use bank statements provided during visa applications to reject claims that applicants are destitute and in need of taxpayer-funded accommodation such as hotels.
 
The moves are understood to form part of a broader strategy to prevent the abuse of work and study routes as a pathway into the asylum system.
 
Record asylum figures
 
Home Office figures show that more than 108,000 people claimed asylum in the UK last year—the highest since records began in 1979.
 
10,542 Pakistani nationals claimed asylum
2,862 Sri Lankan nationals claimed asylum
2,841 Nigerian nationals claimed asylum
 
The figures also revealed that 732,285 international students were present in the UK during 2023/24, with India (107,480 students) and China (98,400 students) providing the highest numbers.
 
Among asylum grants, Indian nationals represented only 1 per cent. In contrast:
 
53 per cent of Pakistani and Afghan asylum claims were granted
64 per cent of Iranian claims were granted
98 per cent of Syrian claims were granted
87 per cent of Eritrean claims were granted
99 per cent of Sudanese claims were granted
 
Under UK law, individuals seeking asylum who would otherwise be destitute are eligible for support under sections 98 and 95 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.
 
The “destitution threshold” is defined as the minimum needed to secure adequate accommodation and meet essential needs.
 
Drop in work and study visas
 
The number of UK work and study visas issued in 2024 fell compared to the previous year.
 
Since taking office last year, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised to lower both illegal and legal migration, although he has declined to set a net migration target, arguing that "an arbitrary cap" had no meaningful impact in the past.
 
Labour’s plans to manage migration include:
 
Creating criminal offences for endangering lives at sea
Developing sector-specific training plans to reduce reliance on foreign workers
Preventing work and study visas being used to access asylum
 
Sir Keir has accused the former Conservative government of failing to control net migration "by design, not accident".
 
Net migration figures showed:
 
906,000 in the year to June 2023
728,000 in the year to June 2024
 
New immigration rules brought in under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, including raising the salary threshold for skilled migrants from £26,200 to £38,700 and restricting family dependants of care workers, have been credited with the fall.
 
Pressure on Labour after Reform UK gains
 
Labour faces growing pressure after Reform UK's strong performance in local elections, where it secured 677 seats out of around 1,600 contested mainly in Conservative areas.
 
Reform has pledged to freeze non-essential immigration if it wins power, with exceptions made for critical skills like healthcare.
 
Following the election results, Sir Keir said he shared the "sharp edge of fury" felt by voters moving away from the major parties and promised to “go further and faster” on immigration reforms.
 
Crackdown on sexual offenders and fake immigration advisers
 
Separately, the UK government last week announced new amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.
 
Under the changes:
 
< Foreign nationals convicted of sexual offences will be banned from seeking asylum in the UK
< Fake immigration advisers will face tougher penalties
< The use of hotels to house asylum seekers will be phased out
 
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a press release: “Sex offenders who pose a risk to the community should not be allowed to benefit from refugee protections in the UK.”
 
She added: “Nor should asylum seekers be stuck in hotels at the taxpayers' expense during lengthy legal battles. That is why we are changing the law to help clear the backlog.”
 
The Bill strengthens the Immigration Advice Authority’s powers, allowing it to fine unregistered advisers up to £15,000 and prosecute them.
 
The Home Office warned that unauthorised advisers often mislead migrants by offering fraudulent services.
 
Artificial intelligence will be rolled out to help caseworkers process asylum claims faster.
 
Officials said the technology will support quicker decision-making, helping to move people out of taxpayer-funded accommodation more swiftly, whether their claims are accepted or rejected.
 
The AI rollout is part of a broader government effort to digitise public services, led by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, with an aim to save up to £45 billion in productivity costs, it said in the release.

More From This Section

India-UK, India UK flag

Calling Indian chefs, coders, yoga teachers-UK just got easier to work in

Jaishankar, GATI Foundation

Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain need foreign workers; India is the answer

Australia, Anthony Albanese

Australia's immigration changes: What Indian students, workers must know

Dubai, UAE

UAE cuts paperwork, speeds up degree nods for international students

Donald Trump, Trump

Self-deport and get $1,000: Trump admin's new offer to illegal immigrants

Topics : UK Immigration Pakistan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon