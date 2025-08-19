Home / Immigration / US warns Indians: I-94 date, not visa expiry, decides your legal stay

US warns Indians: I-94 date, not visa expiry, decides your legal stay

The US Embassy has reminded Indians that overstaying visas can lead to revocation, deportation and a 10-year ban, with 1,703 deported this year

US visa, H4, H1B
US visa. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Staying in the United States beyond the authorised date is an “overstay” and could result in visa revocation, deportation and ineligibility for future visas, the US Embassy in India said on Monday.
 
US Embassy’s reminder on visa rules
 
In a post on X, the embassy clarified: “Your authorised period of stay is the ‘Admit Until Date’ on your I-94, not your US visa expiration date. Staying in the United States beyond your authorised date is called an ‘overstay’ and could result in a visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas. You can check your I-94 date at https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov.”
 
On August 13, the embassy posted another message: “Illegal entry into the United States is not an option. Those who break US law will be returned to their country or face criminal charges.”
 
Earlier, on August 9, it had written: “Our message is clear: those who violate US border security will be held accountable. We're working our network of global partnerships to root out illegal immigration and protect the integrity of our travel documents.”
 
The embassy has repeatedly used social media to remind visa holders of the consequences of overstaying. On June 19, it wrote that a US visa is “a privilege, not a right” and that screening does not stop after the visa is issued.
 
What visa holders need to remember
 
• Overstaying even by a few days can lead to visa revocation
• Visa overstays may result in detention and a potential 10-year ban
 
Deportations of Indians from the US
 
The US government has deported 1,703 Indian nationals, including 141 women, so far in 2025, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told Parliament earlier this month.
 
Between 2020 and 2024, 5,541 Indian nationals were deported from the US, according to Singh’s written reply in the Lok Sabha.
 
State-wise data showed:
 
• 620 deportees were from Punjab
• 604 were from Haryana
• 245 were from Gujarat
• 10 were from Jammu and Kashmir
• 6 were listed under “unknown”
 
Flights carrying deportees
 
Of the 1,703 deportees this year:
 
• 333 were deported in February on US military flights
• 231 were deported in March on charter flights operated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations
• 300 were deported in July through Department of Homeland Security charter flights
 
In addition:
 
• 72 deportees arrived individually or in small groups on commercial flights from Panama
• 767 deportees travelled on commercial flights from the US, either individually or in small groups, depending on ticket arrangements

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

