US Green Card holders warned: Tougher 'good moral character' checks ahead

Applying for US citizenship? The Trump administration is signalling it will subject applications to heavier scrutiny, extending its broader immigration clampdown to legal residents seeking naturalisation.

On August 15, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued fresh guidance to officers on how to judge whether applicants meet the long-standing requirement of demonstrating “good moral character.”

A shift in how character is assessed

Traditionally, green card holders could apply for naturalisation after three or five years, depending on their case. The hurdle of proving good moral character was largely seen as met if the applicant had no record of serious crime, such as aggravated felonies, drug offences, or repeat drunken driving.

The new policy expands that test. Officers have been told it should be “more than a cursory mechanical review focused on the absence of wrongdoing.” Instead, it must be “a holistic assessment of an alien’s behaviour, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions that affirmatively demonstrate good moral character.” What counts as positive contributions USCIS has instructed officers to give greater weight to: 1. Sustained community involvement and contributions 2. Family caregiving and household responsibility 3. Educational attainment 4. Lawful and stable employment history 5. Length of residence in the US 6. Compliance with taxes and financial responsibility

“Everyone who applies for naturalisation must truthfully answer a series of questions to show that they have the good moral character required to become a US citizen. One of the questions is, ‘Have you ever committed a crime or offense for which you were not arrested?’,” said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. For example, an applicant with a past tax dispute who later cleared dues may be seen more favourably, while strong educational credentials and steady employment could also strengthen a case. Scrutiny of lawful but questionable behaviour The policy also directs officers to look more closely at conduct that is technically lawful but considered inconsistent with civic responsibility. This could include repeated reckless driving, harassment, or aggressive solicitation. The guidance makes clear that permanent bars such as murder, genocide, torture, and aggravated felonies will continue to automatically block naturalisation.

At the same time, the memo leaves room for rehabilitation in other cases. Evidence such as repayment of debts, fulfilling court conditions, or positive community testimony may help establish good moral character if no permanent bar applies. Impact on applicants In financial year 2024, which ended September 30, 8.18 lakh foreign nationals became US citizens. Mexicans led with 1.07 lakh, accounting for 13 per cent of the total, followed by Indians at just over 49,000, or 6 per cent. This trend has remained steady over recent years, with Indians consistently forming the second-largest group of new citizens.