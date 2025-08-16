Immigration wrap: US, Canada, UK, China, Vietnam announce visa changes

The second week of August brought a packed line-up of global immigration and study abroad updates. In Washington, a key White House office cleared proposals to revamp the H-1B visa — a shift that could make it much harder for fresh graduates to land jobs in the US. In Beijing, officials announced a new visa to draw in STEM talent. Meanwhile, in London, hundreds of migrants, including Indians, were arrested, and India was added to the UK’s ‘deport now, appeal later’ criminal list.

Back home, Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorist Squad busted a Luxembourg visa scam, and in Nebraska, US prosecutors charged five Indian-Americans over sex trafficking, visa fraud, and money laundering. India also moved to tighten the rules for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders with criminal records.

Here’s what changed in the second week of August: 1. 5 Indian-Americans charged in US immigration crimes Five Indian-Americans in Nebraska are accused of running hotels at the centre of sex trafficking, visa fraud, and money laundering schemes worth over $565,000 (around ₹5 crore). Kentakumar “Ken” Chaudhari, 36, Rashmi Ajit “Falguni” Samani, 42, Amit Prahladbhai “Amit” Chaudhari, 32, Amit Babubhai “Matt” Chaudhari, 33, and Maheshkumar “Mahesh” Chaudhari, 38, allegedly owned and managed multiple hotels linked to these offences. “The operations generated large illegal proceeds,” said US State Attorney Lesley Woods, adding that investigators seized over half a million dollars in suspected laundering funds. Read more

2. China to launch new STEM visa China has approved plans for the K Visa, aimed at young foreign science and technology professionals. While details are still to come, state broadcaster CCTV says the Talented Young Scientist Programme caps applicants at 45 years old, while the Outstanding Young Scientists (Overseas) Fund Project has a limit of 40. Read more 3. Vietnam rolls out 5-year visa waiver for elite professionals Read more Vietnam’s new Special Visa Exemption Card (SVEC) will allow multiple entries for up to five years, starting August 15. Both digital and physical versions will be available, but the scheme is only for professionals whose work can boost Vietnam’s socio-economic development. Indians can apply, though it’s not open to all passport holders.

4. One in six Indian H-1B workers face early deportation risk A Blind app survey found that one in six Indian H-1B visa holders, or someone they know, has received a Notice to Appear (NTA) well before the usual 60-day grace period ends after a job loss — sometimes in just two weeks. “Multiple cases where NTAs were sent in 2 weeks,” a Meta user wrote. “Immigration lawyers now advise leaving as soon as possible after the job ends.” Read more 5. US Visa Bulletin for September 2025 Family-sponsored category stays open for Indians Indian permanent residents can keep filing green card applications for spouses and minor children under the F2A category.

Filing date: 1 June 2025; final action date: 1 September 2022. Employment categories risk hitting the limit < The Visa Office warns most employment-based quotas may run out in August or September. < If that happens, those categories will be unavailable until 1 October. Read more 6. Canada changes Express Entry medical exam rules From August 21, 2025, applicants must complete an Immigration Medical Exam (IME) before applying for permanent residence. This applies to all family members, even if they’re not moving to Canada. What’s changing: • Get an IME from an IRCC-approved panel physician before submitting your PR application.

• Upload proof of the IME with your application. • Family members must also complete the IME. Possible exemptions: • IME done in the last five years for a work or study permit may be reused if still valid. • Applicants must give their IME number or medical identifier. Read more 7. H-1B visa rule overhaul clears White House review The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs has approved proposals to replace the random H-1B lottery with a system ranking applications by the wages offered — reviving an idea from Donald Trump’s first term. Read more

8. UK adds India to ‘deport now, appeal later’ list India is one of 15 new additions to the UK policy allowing certain foreign nationals to be deported before their appeal is heard. “For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system,” said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. “Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system.” Read more 9. Gujarat ATS busts Luxembourg visa racket Read more Four men — Tabrez Kashmiri from Mumbai, and Mayank Bhardwaj, Tejendra alias Kishan Gajjar, and Manish Patel from Gujarat — were arrested for allegedly taking ₹8 lakh to ₹12 lakh each from over 40 people in exchange for fake Luxembourg business visas.