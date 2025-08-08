USCIS warns immigrants: Break visa terms and you risk removal from US

You are responsible for following the terms of your visa. If you violate them, you can be removed from the United States. This was the stern warning issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday, addressing foreign nationals on US work visas, including the H-1B visa popular among Indians.

“Aliens who enter the US on an employment visa but fail to report to their designated employer or leave the job without returning to their home country are in violation of immigration laws and will face legal consequences,” said the official USCIS page on X, formerly Twitter.

The agency cited the example of a worker on an H-2A visa who failed to report back to their employer in Florida. The individual was later traced by officials in Fresno, California. The case is now with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Indians are not eligible for the H-2A programme, which is for temporary agricultural workers. What is the H-2A visa? The H-2A visa allows temporary agricultural workers to enter the US. According to USCIS, the programme enables American employers or agents “who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals” for seasonal or temporary agricultural jobs.

Employers hiring such workers must: • File Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, on behalf of the prospective employee • Prove the job is temporary or seasonal • Show there are not enough US workers “able, willing, qualified, and available” to perform the work • Demonstrate the employment will not adversely affect wages or conditions of US workers in similar roles How long can you stay on an H-2A visa? USCIS may grant H-2A status for the period authorised on the temporary labour certification. Extensions can be granted in increments of up to one year, but each request must be supported by a new, valid certification.

• Maximum stay allowed: 3 years • After 3 years, the worker must leave and remain outside the US for at least 60 consecutive days before reapplying for H-2A status • Proof of absence may include arrival and departure records, foreign tax returns, or overseas employment records H-1B holders also under scrutiny While the H-2A case was used as an example, the warning covers all US work visas. H-1B visas are not automatically cancelled for overstaying in another country, but extended absences can draw attention from border officers. Last month, three Indian nationals with valid H-1B visas were refused entry into the US and had their visas revoked. They said on social media that US Customs and Border Protection officials cancelled their visas because they had stayed in India for more than 60 days, despite holding valid documents.