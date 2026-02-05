Want a home in New Zealand? This visa will soon let you buy at Rs 27 crore

Want to buy a luxury home in New Zealand? An Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa could now open that door. New Zealand’s Parliament in December 2025 passed amendments to the Overseas Investment Act that allow eligible investor-residence holders to buy or build a single residential or lifestyle property valued at NZ$5 million (around ₹27 crore) or more. According to guidance issued by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), the new rules are expected to come into force in the coming weeks.

Until then, existing foreign-buyer restrictions remain in place.

“Until the commencement date is in place, existing foreign-buyer restrictions continue to apply. This creates a narrowly targeted exemption at the very top end of the market, while the broader ban on most overseas purchasers remains,” wrote Amy Zhang, senior immigration consultant, in a blog post.

The change links access to a tightly defined segment of the luxury housing market with New Zealand’s investor-residence framework, keeping wider curbs on overseas home ownership intact. Who can buy property under the new rule? According to the government, eligible investor-residence holders — including those on the Active Investor Plus visa — can buy or build one residential or lifestyle property in New Zealand with a value of at least NZ$5 million. The exemption applies only to a single property and sits well above the country’s median house prices. What is the Active Investor Plus visa?

New Zealand revamped its investor migration settings last year, introducing two routes under the Active Investor Plus visa: Growth and Balanced. Under Immigration New Zealand policy, applicants must commit substantial capital to approved investments for a fixed period. The options include: > At least NZ$5 million invested in higher-growth assets for a minimum of three years > At least NZ$10 million invested in a more balanced portfolio for a minimum of five years Acceptable investments include managed funds, listed equities and direct investments in New Zealand businesses. Passive residential property does not qualify. Applicants must also meet standard health and character requirements.

Take-up so far and investment volumes Immigration New Zealand data show that the AIP programme has drawn several hundred applications since its launch, with a multi-billion-dollar pipeline of potential investment. Authorities have reported faster processing times as the category has settled. Officials say many applicants are drawn by New Zealand’s political stability, geographic distance, and lifestyle factors such as outdoor recreation, wine regions and premium tourism infrastructure. Since the property exemption applies only above NZ$5 million, official guidance says it is designed to sit firmly in the luxury segment and limit spillover into the broader housing market.

Risks for Indian investors Industry experts expect growing interest from Indian high-net-worth individuals, though uncertainty remains around uptake. “New Zealand has been eager to revamp its programme as the post-Covid changes did not bring the anticipated outcome, and the country actually saw a reduced inflow of foreign direct investment under the investor visa programme,” said Armand Arton, chief executive of Arton Capital, a global advisory firm specialising in residency and citizenship by investment. “For those considering the AIP visa, the choice depends on risk appetite,” he said. “The new Growth category that requires three years of investment is for investors with a higher risk appetite. It focuses on higher-risk investments, including direct investments in New Zealand businesses and managed funds. The Balanced category will focus on mixed investments, with the ability to choose lower-risk options such as government and corporate bonds, listed equity, philanthropy, and property developments. The investment must be held for five years, and the threshold is $5.6 million,” Arton told Business Standard.

Where investors choose to deploy capital depends on their motivation. “It depends on the underlying reasons for the move — whether it is mobility, capital gains, or active versus passive investment preferences,” he said. Arton said competition from other global programmes remains a factor. “In theory, yes, the government hopes to attract more high-net-worth individuals with the revamped AIP. However, given the investment thresholds compared with other programmes worldwide, such as Dubai, it remains to be seen how this plays out,” he said. He added that Dubai may currently be a more attractive option for some Indian investors.