Home / Immigration / Will UK bring back tax-free shopping? What retailers demand from govt

Will UK bring back tax-free shopping? What retailers demand from govt

Making purchases exempt from VAT could result in £3.65 billion ($4.9 billion) of additional spending by visitors from the European Union

Notting Hill
Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UK retailers are renewing efforts to persuade Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to bring back tax-free shopping for tourists, as the government prepares to set out its plan to boost the so-called visitor economy.
 
Making purchases exempt from VAT could result in £3.65 billion ($4.9 billion) of additional spending by visitors from the European Union, the Association of International Retail said in a submission to ministers published Tuesday. That’s on top of about £1.5 billion of spending by non-EU visitors the lobby group said was diverted from the UK when it scrapped tax-free shopping in 2021.
 
The report sent to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport is the latest salvo in a long tussle between retailers and the government. Then Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak used the UK’s exit from the EU as a chance to end a system that let travelers reclaim the 20% VAT sales tax on their purchases.
 
Since then, Conservative and Labour governments — with the exception of the short-lived administration of former Prime Minister Liz Truss — agreed with Sunak’s assessment that the policy cost the Treasury more than it gained. Subsequent analysis by the Office for Budget Responsibility backed that view.
 
Reeves faces a fiscal shortfall heading into this year’s autumn budget, after expensive U-turns on welfare cuts and amid reduced prospects for growth. That makes any change to her stance on tax-free shopping less likely, even as she faces calls to help companies after she raised payroll taxes this year.
 
But British retailers argue they have lost out to countries like France and Spain that offer tax-free shopping to non-EU visitors, and have repeatedly put forward the argument that the Treasury is not taking into account the wider uplift in spending in considering the impact of the policy on the public coffers.
 
Hundreds of retailers including Mulberry Group Plc, Fortnum & Mason Plc and John Lewis signed an open letter to Reeves last year calling for the government to reinstate the policy.
 
According to the Association of International Retail, the UK would become the only country in Europe offering VAT rebates to 450 million EU consumers. It also cited figures showing visitor spending in the UK was 92% of 2019 levels last year, compared with 106% in Spain and 110% in France.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bollywood couple's $4 million scam duped over 100 in Texas property deals

US visa crackdown: Hotels order 36% more background checks on foreign staff

Thailand's nomad visa for remote workers and freelancers: Decoded

H-1B visa 2026 cap reached; Entries decline 27% under new USCIS rules

Earn Rs 5-10 lakh/month? You may get PR in Italy, Greece, Grenada

Topics :UK govtTax benefitsimmigration

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story